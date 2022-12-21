Puss in Boots made his big screen debut in 2004 as one of Shrek’s sidekicks. My, how time flies when you have nine lives. But not in “The Last Wish.”

Puss finds out he’s a mere mortal with just one life left to live. Is the animated film worth a trip to the movies? You bet your Meow Mix it is.

The cynical tabby cat is back in “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish.”

The flamboyant feline finds out what it’s like to be human when he realizes he’s down to his last life.

Antonio Banderas: “He’s going to get a beautiful lesson about the value of life itself.”

Antonio Banderas’ voice is the heart of the movie. He’s mastered playing Puss.

Florence Pugh, who landed the role of Goldilocks, agrees.

Florence Pugh: “I feel like if you understand Antonio’s history and also the history of Shrek and Puss In Boots, it’s a really wonderful story line to watch grow over the years.”

Antonio’s voice expressions are purrrrect.

And the animation is like catnip, more advanced than ever, go Dreamworks.

While the movie barks up a lot of fun new faces, “Perrito” is my favorite, a sweet therapy dog voiced by Harvey Guillen.

Harvey Guillen: “The one thing you can take away from ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ is that sometimes, the wish that you wish for, maybe is something you already have in you.”

In “Last Wish,” Puss wants his lives back, a do-over, of sorts.

“Kitty Soft Paws,” a.k.a. actress Salma Hayek, is there to help. She was clawing to get back into character.

Salma Hayek: “I had high expectations, so you always get nervous because it was such a good experience the first time. It was fantastic, because I think this time it was so much better.”

The feline-driven film has a beautiful message of forgiveness and redemption.

And, it’s not just for kids. Even you old cats will feel fuzzy all over.

Antonio Banderas: “With the help of these two friends, especially Perrito and Kitty, they are going to make him understand the real value of life.”

With updated animation and a solid story, I think “Last Wish” ultimately sets the scene for a Shrek comeback, while at the same time, adding to the legacy of the “Puss In Boots” franchise.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.