Fruits are nature’s dessert, but during spooky season, they can also be your very own kettlebell. A gym in Davie is really pumping up its workouts, in festive outdoor training sessions. Deco’s living-dead reporter, Alex Miranda, has more.

Oh, my gourd! This is hard, but honestly, who knew you could get a full-body workout with just your Halloween pumpkin?

What if your workout…

Kern Leader, Pro Performance: “Ready and go. Deadlift row, and back up.”

Were just as spooky…

Alex Miranda: “Describe it to me.”

Gym member 1: “I’m dying, slowly.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, that’s good. It’s Halloween.”

As the season?

Kern Leader: “Burn off some calories before you go ingest some calories.”

Delicious, too.

Gym member 2: “I’m super tired.”

Alex Miranda: “You can eat a pumpkin, you know?”

Gym member 2: “I know, right? I’m going to take one home.”

Pro Performance in Davie is pumping up your fitness routine with pumpkins.

Kern Leader: “Shoulders, legs, chest, everything.”

They are heavy, but if you can survive a trip to the pumpkin patch, Kern says you can handle this.

Kern Leader: “From beginner level to expert level. You can make it harder by jumping, increasing the reps.”

Unless I’m teaching it.

Alex Miranda: “Crystal, how’s it going?”

Crystal, gym member: “Ahhh! “It burns!”

Alex Miranda: “It should be burning, Crystal!”

Crystal: Ahhh!”

Alex Miranda: “I think I need to give you a heavier pumpkin.”

Crystal: “No, I don’t think so!”

We met at the festive Flamingo Road Nursery for a pumpkin pump.

Kern Leader: “It’s hot all year. When it drops five degrees, we’re good to go, so we try to take advantage of that time.”

Pro Performance takes their studio outside, just like this, every week, to Broward parks and beaches.

Kern Leader: “We try to do no more than 10 to 12 people.”

You can book one class for $20.

Faith, gym member: “Super good, super hard, as usual, but I love the Halloween-themed pumpkins. We had a lot of fun today.”

Alex Miranda: [to scarecrow] “And how about you?”

Or a package, like 12 for $150.

Gym member 1: “It’s a great workout. I’m burning everywhere, especially my arms right now, abs. Definitely.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, so when you reach zero, we’re going to just start back at 100, OK?”

Just don’t get on Kern’s bad side.

Kern Leader: “Eighty-nine, 90!”

Alex Miranda: “This is what you do in your classes?!”

Kern Leader: “This is just for you!”

Alex Miranda: “What?!”

Because he can turn Michael Myers on your gluteus maximus.

Alex Miranda: “Oh, my God! My legs!”

Kern Leader: “Come on, come on!”

Alex Miranda: “Kern!”

But my momma didn’t raise no quitter.

Alex Miranda: “Argh!”

Kern Leader: “There you go. Fifty more.”

Alex Miranda: “Fifty?!”

I quit.

Alex Miranda: “Ugh, this class is killer. I’m dead. (to skull) What about you?”

And, as far as after Halloween…

Kern Leader: “Then we’ll switch over to Santa Claus.”

Pro performance has another Pumpkin Pump coming up on Halloween, at 7 a.m., and then at 9 a.m., on Hollywood Beach.

FOR MORE INFO:

Pumpkin Pump Workouts by Pro Performance

Send a direct message to this Instagram account to reserve your spot:

instagram.com/workoutkingspro/?hl=en

