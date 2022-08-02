Miami Spa Months is at the half-way point, which means we have only one month left to enjoy amazing prices at some of the fanciest spas in town. It’s a good thing August has 31 days, because I’m ready to make the most of them. Deco grabbed a robe and headed to a historic hotel for a little R and R, and yes, it was all for work.

Stress melts away at the Biltmore Spa in Coral Gables. The iconic 5-star location wants you to get your relaxation on.

Ashlee Verbruggen: “People should come enjoy our spa during Miami Spa Months to try luxury services at a discounted price that they might not normally think to try.”

For the next month, they’ve got deals that won’t put a dent in your wallet.

Ashlee Verbruggen: “We are participating with three services, and they are over 50% off. The Clean Affair Facial is a 50 minute facial. It’s going to be very cleansing, using natural ingredients. Really hydrates the skin.”

Feeling tropical? Try this.

Ashlee Verbruggen: “Siesta Under The Mango Tree starts with a full body exfoliation, goes into a full body massage.”

Rub-a-dub, this one’s good for you too.

Ashlee Verbruggen: “The oil they are using is a mango oil, so it’s infused with vitamin A, C and E and a lot of antioxidants.”

If you want to get even more bang for your buck, check out this 2-in-1 treatment.

Ashlee Verbruggen: “The Moringa Blissful Retreat is coconut and moringa infused scrub, and after the scrub, you get a full body massage.”

Erin Ryan: “It was extremely relaxing. I love the fact that there was an exfoliating scrub and the oil treatment was fantastic.”

Treat yourself to something new. Come on, you deserve it.

Erin Ryan: “I think the Spa Month pricing is excellent for everyone to take advantage of.”

The Biltmore Spa is also offering a facial that’ll plump up and hydrate your skin, and it’s actually more than half off the regular price.

Biltmore Hotel Miami Coral Gables

1200 Anastasia Ave

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 445-1926

