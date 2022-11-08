Move over, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney! There’s a new famous family with a reality tv show on the air! Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia Culpo’s new series “The Culpo Sisters” premieres tonight on TLC.

Deco got to catch up with the terrific trio ahead of the big premiere.

Save the drama for your mama opr in this case, your sisters.

Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia Culpo are ready to take TLC and the reality tv world by storm in their new series called “The Culpo Sisters.”

Aurora Culpo: “We’re scared. All the emotions.”

Sophia Culpo: “Yeah. Every single one, we feel it.”

But they’re also super excited.

Aurora Culpo: “I think that it’s a great show, and it’s not like any other show that’s ever been made before.”

The reality show follows the three sisters as they navigate life, love, family, and their careers together in l-a.

Olivia Culpo: “It was definitely a long time coming. Even our extended family, friends, they’ve just always been enamored with our family dynamic and the way we rebound after fights and there’s so many of us. We’re so loud. Our parents are characters. There’s a lot that people think, will hopefully think, is entertaining.”

Speaking of their parents…

They’re on board for the ride too.

Sophia Culpo: “It’s just so funny because they have no filter, and they say it out loud.”

Olivia Culpo: “Yeah, like everything that everybody wants to say online and does say online that’s mean, they’ll beat you to it.”

Aurora Culpo: “Yeah, our parents are the OG trolls, so you guys are late.

Sophia Culpo: “But in a loving way. “

Aurora Culpo: “In a loving way, yeah.”

Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia are definitely keeping it real.

Especially when it comes to working with each other.

Aurora Culpo: “Her success is my success.And we share in each other’s pain. So it just kind of feels like extensions of ourselves.”

Sophia Culpo: “It’s free therapy. because we have to talk things out for it to like make sense to viewers.”

And while they might have a new show of their own now…

Aurora Culpo: “We hope that people can feel like they’re the fourth sister.”

We had to know what they’re binge-watching these days.

Aurora Culpo: “I’m watching ‘Outlander,’ and I’m wearing a Scottish kilt today because I’m so into it.”

Olivia Culpo: “‘The Great British Baking Show’. Hands down my absolute favorite show.”

Sophia Culpo: “I got caught up in ‘Tell Me Lies’. And now I’m waiting for the new season. If there is one.”

“The Culpo Sisters” premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on TLC.

