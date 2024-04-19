With Him as our guide, let’s check back with Alex Miranda at Wynwood’s Taylor Swift listening party. Hey Alex. We’re so excited.

Alex Miranda: “We are so excited. The Tortured Poets Department, the 11th studio album from Ms. Taylor Swift. We are here at an exclusive listening party with Y100 and Night Owl Cookies, a partnership that I certainly didn’t anticipate coming out of my mouth. But guess what, as long as cookies are coming in, that sweet I’m happy.”

Alex Miranda: “I’m here with a serious Swiftie.”

Alex Miranda: “Jenny, it drops at midnight. We’re all going to be listening here at Night Owl Cookies. How excited are you?”

Jenny: “Oh my gosh, I can’t even contain myself. This is all I’ve been thinking about ever since she talked about it a couple of months back.”

Alex Miranda: “So, what do we think? Do we think it’s about Joe Alwyn, the six-year relationship breakup?”

Jenny: “We all know it’s about Joe Alwyn. We’re ready.”

Alex Miranda: “Is it gonna be juicy? Do you think she’s gonna come after him?”

Jenny: “Oh, of course. We need that we’ve been expecting it. Absolutely.”

Alex Miranda: “I want a little bit of Travis Kelce on this album too. But for now, I’m thinking about the sweets and Night Owl Cookies.”

Alex Miranda: “Alina, you guys have actual Taylor Swift themed snacks. Tell me about this.”

Alina: “All right, so Swifties that are coming tonight are gonna get our exclusive tote bag as well as our exclusive Tortured Owls Department cookie. It mimics the Blank Space music video so if you open it, it also has read inside.”

Alex Miranda: “Tortured owls. That is adorable Wait, but there’s also a cocktail too, right?”

Alina: “So we have cocktails provided by Una Vodka called the lavender haze from their Midnight’s album.”

Alex Miranda: “I’m upset. You guys are so clever.”

Alina: “We also have ice cream from Sweet Melody called Florida, also another song from the new album as well as a photobooth and it’s gonna be a lot of fun. Oh, we also have coffee from Pinecrest Bakery just to stay awake.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh yeah, I gotta do that because I’m gonna get tired at one point tonight. Lots to listen to!”

Alex Miranda: “Janetzy from Y100, y’all are broadcasting live here from Night Owl Cookies. Now this is what, like New Year’s Eve for you guys, I mean tell me about the excitement tonight.”

Janetzy: “First of all, I’m a type one diabetic so this is like a diabetic coma happening right now but yes, we are out here and we are going to have the album release party at 11 o’clock talking all things Taylor, plus she’s gonna be talking about the songs herself on air. We got Frankie P from our team. He’s broadcasting out here. It’s honestly, it’s gonna be so much fun. For all this Swifties, we made friendship bracelets. They’re all here and look how cute!”

Alex Miranda: “Can you explain the friendship bracelet thing to me really quickly? I mean, how does it go with the Swifties? What is it? I mean, it’s just a sweet thing to give to your friends?”

Janetzy: “It’s just honestly all the frenzy. Everything has to do with Taylor Swift and it’s just you know, the madness and the craziness of like loving her and what do you do with your bestie? You share bracelets, so it’s kind of like the way I’m going ahead and incorporating that for all the Swifties.”

Alex Miranda: “I’m gonna start eating some cookies. Are you gonna join me? Maybe not.”

Janetzy: “I’m gonna grab my insulin.”

Alex Miranda: “You know, there is the album that is dropping but as you know we’re really focused on the cookies here at Night Owl Cookies as well. We are waiting for the album to drop at midnight so you know you gotta eat in the meantime. Alina, earlier, told us that their specific Taylor Swift cookie is somehow connected to the Blank Space music video. Please explain I’m lost.”

Alina: “Okay, so you know how in the Blank Space music video there’s blood when she stabs like the cake?”

Alex Miranda: “Delicious.”

Alina: “So we tried to recreate it. You know the blood of our exes.”

Alex Miranda: “So wait, how was it the inside right?”

Alina: “Yeah, so the inside, show them Lexi. So, the inside actually has red Dulce De Leche. So, it replicates how she stabbed the cake in her very iconic Blank Space music video.”

Alex Miranda: “Alina, this is very morbid. Have you considered that?”

Alina: “No.”

Alex Miranda: “I’m obsessed. That’s a deep cut, like the Taylor Swift Swifties, would have known that. Have you tried, Lexi, this one because all right, here we go. I’m gonna take I mean this is huge.” *Alex bites into cookie*

Alex Miranda: “But there’s also a cocktail.”

Alina: “So, we have the Lavender Haze cocktail here, made by Una Vodka, and if you know, you know. It is one of the songs from her Midnight’s album.”

Alex Miranda: “You’re a big Swiftie, right?”

Alina: “Yes.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, let’s give it a shot.”

*Alex drinks*

Alex Miranda: “Oh, yeah, that tastes like Travis Kelce. Yeah. We’ll see you later.”

