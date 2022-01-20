New year, new imaginary six-pack … and new movies, a lot of them. But really, can you ever have too many? Assuming they don’t get delayed again (and again), Deco’s got a look at some of this year’s most anticipated releases.

Zoë Kravitz (as Selina Kyle/Catwoman): “The bat and the cat. It’s got a nice ring.”

Andy Serkis (as Alfred Pennyworth): “New friend of yours?”

Robert Pattinson (as Bruce Wayne/Batman): “I’m not so sure.”

Suit up, movie fans! 2022 is a gonna be a big year at the box office.

Andy Serkis (as Alfred Pennyworth): “The killer left this for the Batman. Why is he writing to you?”

“The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, hits the big screen in March. It’s one of the most anticipated superhero releases.

But Fandango’s Erik Davis says it is not the only one.

Erik Davis, Fandango: “That comes out in March. There’s a new ‘Thor’ movie, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ that comes out this summer. And also, if you saw ‘Spider-Man No Way Home,’ you know there’s a new ‘Doctor Strange’ movie coming out in May.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (as Black Adam): “No one will ever stop me.”

Erik Davis: “The Rock stars in ‘Black Adam,’ which is a new character for him.”

But it’s not all about comic book adaptations.

Erik Davis: “I think a lot of people are looking at this ‘Jurassic World’ movie, ‘Jurassic World Dominion,’ as being one of the biggest non-comic book movies, and then you have a double dose of Tom Cruise. You have a ‘Top Gun’ sequel, ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ That’s gonna be our big Memorial Day weekend movie this year, and then you have a new ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie that’s arriving in September. There’s another ‘Halloween’ movie that will be coming out.”

There’s also a slate of movies that have been pushed back.

Erik Davis: “‘Morbius,’ starring Jared Leto, that has moved now into April, April 1st. The next Pixar movie, ‘Turning Red,’ which comes out in early March, Disney has decided to put that exclusively on Disney+.”

And speaking of changes…

Erik Davis: “Warner Bros., last year, every one of their big films, they put into theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously. This year, they will end doing that. Look for studios to continue to experiment.”

As for what movie fans seem to be looking forward to the most…

Erik Davis: “Fandango surveyed 6,00 moviegoers right at the beginning of the year, and according to moviegoers, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is the number one most anticipated film this year.”

Danai Gurira (as Okoye): “Don’t freeze.”

Chadwick Boseman (as T’Challa/Black Panther): “I never freeze.”

