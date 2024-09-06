Who knew museums could be so sweet?

Well, the Museum of Ice Cream sure knows how to tickle your taste buds, ’cause they’re back and just opened up an immersive multi-sensory exhibit right here in SoFlo, and we’re getting the scoop.

With over two floors of fun, this museum is not only a tribute to the city’s vibrant spirit and culture, but it’s also a place where you can truly find your sweet spot.

Manish Mora: “Museum of Ice Cream is a place of joy. It is a place where you can leave all of your worries behind and activate your inner child.”

From a retro ice cream diner, to a ’60s-inspired luxury plane, to a slide that takes you into a pool of sprinkles. The more you immerse into the world of ice cream, the more ice cream you get, because it’s unlimited. Duh!

FOR MORE INFO:

Museum of Ice Cream

851 NE 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 33132

museumoficecream.com/miami

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.