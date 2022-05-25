There’s something happening at Brightline that goes beyond the end of the line. Commuters are getting more bang for their buck when they stop at MiamiCentral. The downtown station just opened up their first ever artisan market.

Miami is a city on the go. Fast cars, fast trains, fast people but MiamiCentral is giving travelers a little something extra in-between Brightline rides.

Kris Avery: “We’re thrilled today to host our very first artisan market at Miami Central, and this is a first of hopefully many for us at Miami Central which has really become a destination for the community.”

Farmers markets are a dime a dozen but this downtown market is truly the first of its kind and it’s happening here, inside Brightline’s train station.

The artisan market is on track for a monthly excursion and it’s not just for the average commuter.

Jenea White: “It’s been absolutely incredible, I actually live across the street at Parkline Miami, and I’m amazed at just all the different vendors here and it’s just been an exciting experience for us.”

The market is open to the public and anyone can come, whether fresh off the train or if you’re just in the area to get your shopping on.

Jenea White: “Well, I love that there’s a lot of different variety here for us to choose from, and I love the walk ability as well.”

Whether you’re looking for a statement piece of jewelry from accessory bar, a cute purse for yourself, a funky card for someone else, or you’re in the mood of for some tasty treats from Aska sweets.

Suzie Kazimi: “It’s definitely nice to put yourself out there. I have a passion for baking, so letting people try what we make, it’s very nice and rewarding.”

All vendors are local, and everything is hand made, so your support helps the community too.

Angela Suarez, Axcessoring: “Well, actually, people should visit small businesses. We make things with love, we make different kinds of stuff, not everybody around has the same things we have.”

So, if your next stop is Miami Central in downtown, pop over to the main floor. You just might find something you like.

For More Info:

MiamiCentral Station

600 NW 1st Ave,

Miami, FL 33136

miamicentral.com



