MIAMI (WSVN) - “Sex and the City” may be a New York City show, but you don’t have to go all the way to the Big Apple to feel like Carrie, Miranda, Samantha or Charlotte anymore.

That’s because an iconic New York hotspot that’s been featured on the show has now made its way to the 305.

Josh Rademacher: “Pastis is a new restaurant here in Wynwood brought to you by Keith McNally and Stephen Starr from New York City, and we are a Parisian-style brasserie.”

Brasserie is a fancy French way of saying restaurant.

Josh Rademacher: “Pastis is known for its classic Parisian fare. We have a wonderful selection of steak frites and some lighter dishes here in Miami with plenty of seafood.”

On the menu, you’ll find classics like the super cheesy and rich French onion soup. Meat lovers can feast on fresh steak tartar or…

Josh Rademacher: “The filet au poivre is absolutely one of our staples here at Pastis, with a rich au poivre sauce made with green peppercorns and filet mignon.”

And if you’re feeling fishy, you can’t go wrong with the seafood pasta.

Josh Rademacher: “Another one of our signatures is the linguine vongole with a garlicy, buttery sauce and little neck clams.”

Juliana Long: “It was so delicious. Honestly, some of the best I’ve had in all Miami.”

The Pastis Experience isn’t just about the food. It’s about the vibe and decor, too, because the restaurant is set up like the one in the Big Apple … with the same iconic red booths that were featured on “Sex and the City.”

Josh Rademacher: “If you are a fan of ‘Sex and the City’ in South Florida, you absolutely must come and brunch with us like Carrie Bradshaw did.”

Juliana Long: “It’s so awesome that it’s coming from New York, because I’m a huge fan of Sex and the City, and I’ve seen it so many times and so many of the episodes. So it’s like our own little ‘Sex and the City’ in the middle of Wynwood.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Pastis Miami

380 NW 26th St.

Miami, FL 33127

305-686-3050

pastismiami

