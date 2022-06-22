Gas prices are sky high these days but the cost to unwind has never been lower. Spa months is kicking off with deals you’ll have to check out to believe and the Carillon is besting them all. Who says the price to relax at one of Miami’s top spas has to break the bank.

Spa the good life. Alleviate every day stress with Miami spa months.

Janel Blanco: “During July and August a lot of Miami’s top spas offer great deals and starting at $109.”

The Carillon Miami Wellness Resort is offering you a deal you can’t refuse!

Yamil Torres: “For spa months we’re offering a 20-minute facial or massage, it comes with access to our thermal areas. we also have a 50-minute that is available.”

You can enjoy all the benefits the Miami luxury spa has to offer. For just $109 you can get an express facial that’ll leave you feeling fresh and rejuvenated, or a shoulder and back massage that’ll loosen up all the tension in your body.

Hop into to the spa’s thermal hydrotherapy to revitalize your muscles, or Miami’s only igloo to cool off after time spent soaking in those bubbles.

Yamil Torres: “People should be coming out now because it’s a great time since we have it 50% off on the price of services.”

Unlike other spas services your treatment comes with a little something extra. If you do the $109 special you and a friend get a day pass to enjoy the beach or lounge by the pool.

If you’re all about the $139 you get a 50 minute message treatment as well as the thermal hydrotherapy but this one only has a day pass Monday through Thursday.

Janel Blanco: “This is a great time for locals to go explore the spas that are here in our destination and in our own backyard.”

If you’d like pool access through the weekend it’s an extra $40.

FOR MORE INFO:

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

6801 Collins Ave,

Miami Beach, FL 33141

(866) 800-3858

carillonhotel.com

