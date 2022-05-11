A Heat fan is courting attention for her fashion sense. Fans are encouraged to wear white during the Miami Heat’s playoff push, but one fan is taking court couture to a new level.

Miami fans get “heat” from some on the internet for arriving late to home games, but we’re about to introduce you to a woman who does not arrive “fashionably late.” She just arrives fashionable.

On the court, it’s still a heated battle, but courtside the results are in: Miami’s style reigns supreme.

Am I right, sleepy sixers fan?

Radmila Lolly, Heat season ticket member: “I just love our team. The Miami Heat is so fun to watch.”

Enter Radmila Lolly, the Heat season ticket holder and super fan who has been turning heads at home playoff games with her custom-made gowns. She wore this red dress in round two, game one and this white hot number in game two.

Radmila Lolly: “I remember me preparing that day. I was like, tonight I’m going to wear this, see how people react.”

People reacted all right.

Radmila’s “fashion meets fandom” got noticed by Sports Illustrated and lit up social media.

Radmila Lolly: “‘Wow, she’s a queen of courtside.’ I would say 98% was so positive, and it’s very nice to see that in the comments.”

Radmila is no fly-by-night fan. She’s actually had courtside seats for three seasons now after moving from New York to Miami.

While she was new to basketball then, once she started going to Heat games, it was love at first bounce.

Radmila Lolly: “I remember start going, and I was like, ‘Wow, this is a whole new world that I didn’t know about.’ Now I get it.”

Radmila is an opera singer, performing the national anthem, accompanied by a string octet and choir at the Heat and Lakers game in January.

She’s also a composer and owns her own fashion line.

Radmila Lolly: “I started doing costume designs for the movies, and I started doing a one of a kind for the for Grammys, for Emmys, because I don’t do anything twice, meaning it has to be a one of a kind design.”

Speaking of one-of-a-kind designs, Radmila did not let us leave her high-rise without first revealing some secrets behind “the dress.”

Radmila Lolly: “As you can see, different jerseys, and then we have fabric, for lining.”

Each one has 14 extra extra large heat jerseys cut, sewn together and “made in Miami” by two dress makers.

Radmila Lolly: “I love fashion, obviously, because I’m a couture designer, and I was was thinking, what can I do to make a statement and still be a real Heat fan but be authentic?”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.