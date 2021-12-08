People ask if biscuits are bread or they’re pastry, and while they’re asking, I’m eating their biscuits. Now a Southern baked staple is getting served up right here in SoFlo. It’s time to get down to biscuits!

Maple Street Biscuit Company is bringing Southern flair to SoFlo.

Stephanie Santana, Maple Street Biscuit Company: “Maple Street Biscuit Company is a Southern comfort food restaurant with a modern twist.”

They’ve been serving stick-to-your-ribs deliciousness all over the South for years. Finally, it’s Broward’s turn for some Southern hospitality.

Stephanie Santana: “We wanted to really help out and be a part of the Pembroke Pines community, and we thought we needed these flavors.”

They’ve got staples like grits and waffles, but this place is all about the biscuit, and these would make your grandma proud.

Stephanie Santana: “What makes our biscuits so amazing is that we make them fresh in house every 60 minutes. A good biscuit is one that has good height and it’s crispy on the outside, but it’s nice and fluffy on the inside.”

Jake Glardon, customer: “They’re soft, they’re delicious, they’re yummy.”

What Maple Street does with ’em will have you saying, “Lord have mercy!”

Stephanie Santana: “We take our dishes to the next level by pairing them with our fresh fried chicken, our apple butter, our pepper jelly, really elevating a sandwich.”

Sure, you can get biscuits and gravy, but we say, go to extremes.

Stephanie Santana: “The Extreme B&G is our elevated biscuits and gravy. It has two biscuits, our sausage gravy, maple smash patty and an over easy egg.”

And there’s one that’ll have you screaming from the rooftops.

Stephanie Santana: “The Squawking Goat is our biscuit sandwich with all-natural fried chicken breast, fried medallion of goat cheese and our house made pepper jelly sauce.”

Jake Glardon: “The food here is delicious. It’s awesome. This is insane. Very filling, very good, very sweet.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Maple Street Biscuit Company

10280 Pines Blvd., Suite 102

Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

754-202-2535

maplestreetbiscuits.com





