We’ve been really thinking about this for a couple of years now. Does art imitate life, or does life imitate art? See, sometimes we do ask ethereal, deep questions on Deco. Well, I don’t have the answers, and Alex Miranda probably doesn’t either, but he’s got the next best thing. He’s live in Dania Beach at a gallery that’s sparking up creativity.

I try to answer the questions on the show all the time. We are at Lux Neon Art Gallery in Dania Beach. This place is for artists to work, for art lovers to buy. It is just a creative venue that has so much going on and so many forms of art—girls, including a 3D printed portrait of your boy, which I took only a couple of hours ago.

In Dania Beach, shine bright like a diamond at Neon Lux Art Gallery.

Alex Miranda: “It’s so interesting and it’s so beautiful.”

Lux Neon Man: “Thank you.

Alex Miranda: “Speaking of neon, there’s a lot of neon in here.”

Lux Neon Man: “I’m showing you.”

Alex Miranda: “What is it?”

Lux Neon Man: “Almost like a ghost kitchen for artists. We showcase local artists as well as artists that travel internationally.”

…including artist Polly Dixon, who specializes, amongst many other mediums, in body casting.

Polly Dixon: “The human body is like one of the first forms of art, you know, so we have a lot of fun with that. Different body parts.”

Alex Miranda: “Which body parts? Is everything up for grabs? No pun intended. But is everything a possibility?”

Polly Dixon: “Everything is a possibility. So basic shell all the way to like a full-blown sculpture.”

Megan is going to memorialize her back.

Alex Miranda: “This is also going to be your first cast. So, how are you feeling about it?”

Megan: “Yes. I’m so excited. I know I’m in good hands over here, so I’m excited to see what the result is.”

Polly Dixon: “I’m going to capture the straps because I want to kind of like, have this girl at the beach vibes.”

Megan: “So it’s kind of an unconventional spa, just standing up with a map that I can’t move in my body. A little chilly, but I like it.”

…while I do my hand.

Alex Miranda: “I am technically a hand model today, right? Because I feel in my heart, I feel like I’ve always been.”

Polly Dixon: “Did you get a manicure? Let’s see.”

Polly Dixon: “The artists come in now and then, we get to have some fun with it, and make each one unique. You could bedazzle it if you wanted to, if you wanted to add metal components to it, you know? So it’s kind of the sky’s the limit.”

Alex Miranda: “I’m literally stuck to the table. I can’t move, I have to go to the bathroom.”

Polly Dixon: “Yeah, okay.”

Alex Miranda: “Do I just go right here?”

Polly Dixon: “Yeah. Let me give you a bucket.”

Polly Dixon: “I can always accelerate it that way a little bit.”

Alex Miranda: “Finally. Kind of reminds me of Michael Myers. Right? Sort of his face.”

Alex Miranda: “We have the casts on right now. How does it feel for you?”

Megan: “A little stiff, little Iron Man vibes, little tight. But I like it.”

Polly Dixon: “So now I can take this and I can pour the inside, make it into a sculpture.”

We’ll have to wait just about 24 hours for the finished product.

Lux Neon Man: “Come and do whatever they can dream of, whatever product or brand they can do it. We make it happen.”

Alex Miranda: “Can I just walk in to take a peek, or do you have to, like, make a reservation or something like that? How does it work?”

Lux Neon Man: “It’s open. We’re open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Come in and peruse. Pick something if you want to do anything custom. We do custom neon artwork as well, so we have our kiosks in the back. They can sit there and create a piece for themselves.”

Lux Neon Man 2: “Usually businesses, they light up their interior, maybe exterior sometimes, like maybe you have a bar at home.”

(Alex customizes his own custom neon artwork)

Alex Miranda: “Oh, you can actually see it.”

Lux Neon Man 2: “So now you’re gonna see it. Now you’re gonna choose your font and color and your size.”

Lux Neon Man: “We try to turn over in 72 hours, come in and grab a glass of wine or champagne and relax, enjoy some music, and look at some art being made.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, I won’t protest you on that.”

Take a look at our own custom Deco Drive neon sign. I think it’s better than the one that we have back at the station, and those start at just $125. Speaking of which, where was that Ale’s Tiki neon sign that… Oh, take a look. Only a few hours later. That looks good. Can’t wait to put that at my at home bar!

FOR MORE INFO:

Lux Neon Art Gallery

1210 Stirling Rd #1A Dania, Fl 33004

Website



Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.