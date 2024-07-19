Movement is key to fitness like you can’t just sit still and expect abs. For So-Flo model, Jessyka Castillo, moving is the key to her happy place. Which is why she started the workout brand, “Fitness and Financial Gains.” Jess gave Deco the exclusive on her new summer collection.

Curvy model, Jessyka Castillo wants you to…

Jessyka Castillo: “To move like your mental health depends on it. So move like your mental health depends on it.”

Moving is very important to this boss, so she created the “fitness and financial gains” collection two years ago.

Jessyka Castillo: “So, when you’re a girl that’s a fuller size, it’s usually black, designs, a bunch of logos, patterns and I simply wanted to feel good as I was improving and working towards my mental health. Blue and yellow are the pop of color for the summer. My summer essentials collection is the basics. So you’re going to do white, nudes, browns.”

When it comes to Jessyka’s designs, size does matter.

Jessyka Castillo: “That’s what modeling, that’s what this whole journey has taught me is that when we think inclusive, we also need to think about the petite, mature woman who doesn’t want to be shopping in the kid’s section, who wants the cutout pieces.”

Everyday life is also on her mind.

Jessyka Castillo: “Athleisure is activewear that can be worn leisurely as well. So think airport, shopping, dinner, workout. It was really hard to transition my day and also fit in a good workout so I made that a point. When I do business events I just put on a blazer and you would never even notice.”

As for the material…

Jessyka Castillo: “There’s different material for each purpose. This one is more of an absorbent. The Royal Cobalt Blue is more like a swimwear. So very focused on it being sweat-resistant. I have to do stuff all day. So I’m constantly like I just need to be functional.”

“F-F Gains” is now available at Mega-Lit Studio in Miami.

Wanna shop?

FOR MORE INFO:

Fitness and Financial Gains

https://shopffgains.com/

