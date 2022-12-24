If you’re dreaming of a place to ring in the new year, your wish is our command. We know of a magical experience that answers all your party needs — that is, if you have the stamina for it. Dreamland is a weekend-long bash that includes everyone.

Immerse yourself in art, music and some self-care to start the new year.

Jake Resnicow: “Dreamland is the largest LGBTQ+ festival in the country, happening here in Miami over New Year’s weekend.

And if you’ve been to Coachella, you should feel right at home partying at Dreamland.

Jake Resnicow: “We’ve gotten compared to Coachella, just simply because of all that magic of being outside: the arts, the music, the entertainment.”

Get ready for four days of fun.

Jake Resnicow: “The first day is happening here at the Oasis. Thursday, we’re kicking off with Grammy nominated duo Sofi Tukker, also Coco & Breezy, J-Worra. Friday and Saturday, we’ll have some amazing events at the beach, and then we’ll come back here on New Year’s Day with Purple Disco Machine and Horse Meat Disco, taking us into the day and into the night.”

It’s a celebration the LGBTQ+ community has been craving.

Jake Resnicow: “Just so many friends coming together, saying, ‘what are we doing over New Year’s weekend? Why can’t we change the scene? Make it more music driven.'”

And what’s a celebration without Magic Mike Live?

Marcquet Hill: “We’re really excited to be partnering with the largest queer New Year’s Eve celebration in Miami.”

Nick Phillips: “It’s going to be a little taste of what we do five nights a week down at Key Biscayne.”

Letting go and being yourself is the goal.

Jake Resnicow: “Our event is about welcoming all and creating a safe space for our community. We really go out of our way to make our events fun, silly and outrageous. There’s themes for every event. People are encouraged to wear costumes, to just let loose, be themselves and express themselves.”

