Fashion is always changing, but when it comes to summertime in SoFlo, less is definitely more, especially with the heat. Deco’s checking out a new trend that’s turning heads, and it’s not hard to see why.

J.Lo knows how to rock it. So do Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat makes it look easy.

Celebrities from Rihanna and Cardi B to Kim Kardashian are totally loving the sheer trend right now.

Thanks to House of Sherrida in Fort Lauderdale, you can get your sheer right here.

Jose Almonte, House of Sherrida stylist: “This is the summer trend.”

House of Sherrida stylist Jose Almonte’s got an eye for fashion, and he sees this trend making a mark because of its versatility.

Jose Almonte: “Sheer doesn’t necessarily mean completely see-through. Sheer is anything from blouses to skirts to dresses to sleeves to shoulders, and the sheer trend can be taken from day into night.”

Don’t be intimidated by the transparency! Sheer can be as showcased as little…

Jose Almonte: “You’re gonna see today a blazer that I showcased that has a sheer back and sheer fabric hanging off the waistline.”

Or as much as you want!

Jose Almonte: “I highlighted a see-through skirt that was beaded. I put a black bathing suit underneath, and I took a sheer linen blouse over it. That went from beach to night instantly.”

Pairing sheer pieces with solid ones totally lets you make this trend your own.

Jose Almonte: “This full A-line ’50s skirt that has this sheer patterning with embroidery on it, and I paired it back to a bodysuit and a simple necklace and some white boots. So the vibe was very dressed up, but still very playful.”

Because at the end of the day, it’s not about what you wear. It’s about how you wear it.

Jose Almonte: “Besides making it high fashion, what makes it cool is, it gives a little feeling of raciness because, you know, you’re revealing skin, and when you’re revealing skin, it instantly makes you feel sexy.”

FOR MORE INFO:

House of Sherrida

1303 SE 17th St., Suite 1303F

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

954-306-2302

houseofsherrida.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.