If something works once, why not do it again? That’s what Ringo Starr did. The legendary drummer’s 2025 country album, “Look Up”, hit number one. His latest release, “Long, Long Road”, picks up where that one left off.

Ringo Starr: “Got to pay your dues, if you wanna sing the blues, and you know it doesn’t come easy.”

Ringo Starr’s not singing the blues these days. He’s in a country state of mind, on his new album, “Long, Long Road.”

It’s a continuation of 2025’s “Look Up”, but there are some new wrinkles in the sound.

Ringo Starr: “Look Up was more in a way country, and this is still country, but it’s got a few kicks in it.”

Kicking things up a bit didn’t happen by accident.

Ringo Starr: “So we stepped a different step. It’s not like all the same.”

One of the stand-out tracks on “Long, Long Road” is a remake of “Choose Love”, from his 2005 album of the same name.

Including the tune wasn’t a conscious choice. It just happened to make the cut.

“That song sort of fitted in. It wasn’t like what I was doing, it’s what turned up,” said Starr.

“Long, Long Road” is the second collaboration between Ringo and songwriter T-Bone Burnett. And it’s a move that’s worked out well.

Ringo Starr: “It was the right move I made years ago, two years, was it? Three years,” said Starr.

It all started with a simple request for some material.

Ringo Starr: “And if you’ve got a track you think would be good for me, send it over, and he did send me a track, and it was a country track.”

Ringo’s love of country music is nothing new. One of his big numbers in the Beatles was “Act Naturally.”

Ringo sings every song on “Long, Long Road”. But there’s something else he’d like us to remember.

Ringo Starr: “Well, I’m a good drummer, I mean, that’s just a fact of life. I’m not bragging or anything; it was a God-given gift.”

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