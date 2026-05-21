Statues do not move, except in horror movies, but that’s another story for another day. But there’s one fashion studio in Miami that has a special kind of magic that makes all types of things come to life.

It’s actually unbelievable and once you see what they can do, you’ll definitely want them at your party.

Strike a pose, and embrace the wild side. Fashion and art awaken at Kikimora Studio in Miami.

Olga Saretsky: “We specialize in living art event entertainment. We provide entertainment for galas, weddings, private, and corporate events.”

Living art explores the idea of statue-like characters coming to life.

Models dress up in ornate costumes designed by Olga Saretsky and animate them through movement.

Olga Saretsky: “This is definitely moveable art. It’s a living, breathing character inside the costume.”

Some are inspired by flowers and real animals, others have a fantasy twist.

Lotte Pitlo: “Today I’m embodying the cosmic moth. It’s both sort of an earthly creature, cause the moth is very earthly. But then also cosmic, so I’m like a moth from a different planet.”

Those are some cool moves!

What’s the secret to bringing these creations to life?

Sara Molano: “Once you kinda dress in the costume, you start also feeling how this costume might move. A lot of these movements are very slow. You wanna feel like how this costume will be, the spirit of the costume.”

Olga Saretsky: “Once I put this one, I already feel like I’m not myself, so it’s kind of really helping me to become a different creature.”

The costumes are elaborate and have many accessories, like face coverings and large headpieces.

But the girls tell Deco, it doesn’t take long to get ready.

Sara Molano: “About half an hour, 20 minutes.”

Olga Saretsky: “And sometimes even faster if we have to do a quick change, you know, you get better at it.”

But there are some challenges when it comes to dressing up.

Olga Saretsky: “She has the headpieces kind of bringing a whole new space above you. And also, you’re restricted in some ways. Once you put like a sock and then the headpiece, then it’s hard to see.”

Their movements also have to be deliberate, because they’re generally posing with people at events.

And speaking of parties, Olga definitely wants to showcase these characters around SoFlo next month.

Olga Saretsky: “I’m very excited for this World Cup coming up. People want to see something different, they want to see something they have not seen before. I’m going with the color pink. Pink flamingoes. It’s the staple of Miami.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Kikimora Studio

2636 NW 21st Terrace Unit A, Miami, FL 33142

Website

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