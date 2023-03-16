If you want to become a really good tennis player, you need the most important thing: you need to look like a really good tennis player. Deco’s checking out a brand that will have you feeling like a pro while looking out for Mother Earth.

Life is better on the court … especially when you’re serving up some style. Jgame is changing the game when it comes to tennis wear.

Jackie Meretsky: “Jgame is a female-founded — me — sustainable tennis wear brand. I manufacture in New York City.”

These outfits aren’t just perfect for a workout. They also help the environment.

Jackie Meretsky: “We use all recycled fabrics, and what that means is the fabrics go through a process. They start as single-use plastic water bottles.”

The bottles become yarn, which Jgame turns into activewear.

Jackie Meretsky: “Jgame fabrics not only feel good, but they also look great. It’s just as important on the tennis court to look great, because then you’re going to play your best game.”

It’s easy to feel like a pro in the brand’s Hamptons Collection.

Jackie Meretsky: “We did a tank in several different colors, as well as a skirt.”

And the Grand Slam line is both cute and cautious.

Jackie Meretsky: “The reason why I switched from a tank to a T-shirt for this collection is because so many women are fearful of the sun and the damaging UV rays. I did a higher neck, form-fitting T-shirt — still sexy, it just covers more skin.”

Add a pop of color with bright blues and hot pinks … or keep it classic in white.

Jackie Meretsky: “Every Jgame collection will always have white ’cause it’s a classic color, and there’s still many, many tennis clubs and country clubs where you can only wear whites. It’s a staple.”

And, if you want something a little more unique…

Jackie Meretsky: “We’ve got navy and black croc, and it’s been my best seller.”

The best part of all of Jgame’s pieces is that they’ll make you feel like a winner on the court.

Jackie Meretsky: “I’ve been playing my whole life, so I really know what it takes to be able to move comfortably and play your best game. They’re performance fabrics; the fabrics move with you, they all have memory stretch.”

And off the court, too.

Jackie Meretsky: “The styles are simple enough that you can really wear them anywhere Let’s all bring our Jgame.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Jgame sustainable tennis wear

jgamenyc.com



Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.