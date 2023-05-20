Expect a boatload of fun in South Florida this weekend. Alex Miranda is live at the inaugural SoFlo Boat Show on Virginia Key.

Of course, you can come here and gawk at the boats. You can even buy a boat if you’ve got the means to do it, but there’s so much more here as well, including entertainment like a two-time flyboard world champion.

The SoFlo Boat Show…

Tony Albelo: “This is the place to come and get ready for the summer.”

…is ready to go-go on the beautiful blue waters of Biscayne Bay, steps from Miami Marine Stadium.

Tony Albelo: “It’s all about enjoying that waterfront lifestyle and that ocean lifestyle, and we’re celebrating that here every day.”

If you don’t have a boat, no problem.

Tony Albelo: “If you see something you like, go out to our sea trial docks, jump on the boat, take it for a spin, fall in love, buy a boat — from small skiffs, you know, 18-footers that you could go flat fishing with, all the way up to 50-foot yachts with state rooms and everything, and really everything in between.”

And if you can’t buy one, join the club.

Tony Albelo: “You know, some people say it’s better to have a friend with a boat than to own a boat. Me, personally, I like owning by own boat. I get to do what I want.”

But also, gawking is half the fun anyway.

Brandon Garcia: “This is a Tiara 43LS, one of the more popular models here in Miami. It’s 43 foot long, it has the new Twin 600 Mercury V12s, pushes this boat to a top speed of around 50 mph.”

And who wouldn’t feel lazy on this Lazy Susan?

Brandon Garcia: “It’s pretty much a showstopper. When you turn it, everyone here at the show stops and looks at it.”

Enjoy drinks on the water at happy hour prices at sunset … where you might meet a little Mexican cutie.

If you want to try out some new water toys, like this SEABOB…

Kevin: “It’s simple. I mean, as you go, you’re gonna just lean to a side, and you’ll steer it.”

…head to The Aqua Zone for free.

Kevin: “It’s a 40,000-gallon pull where there’s a Jet Ski in there. People are doing tricks.”

Just don’t forget your bathing suit and a towel.

Oh, and tie those shorts up tight, Kevin says.

Kevin: “Just because your pants can come off with the force of the water and the speed that you can go.”

Check. We’re still good.

The show runs through Sunday. Tickets are $40, and parking is $20. It closes at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday. Anybody who buys a boat receives free marine fuel.

Tony Albelo: “Kids under 12 are free. It’s really a great value.”

FOR MORE INFO:

SoFlo Boat Show

May 19-21, 2023

3501 Rickenbacker Causeway

Virginia Key, FL 33149

sofloboatshow.com

