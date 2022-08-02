We, at Deco Drive, love cats. Mainly, the adorable kinds on Instagram who are probably evil, but too small to be a real threat, but I doubt the killer big cat in the new movie “Beast,” is active on social media, because it is way too busy terrorizing Idris Elba, and ravaging an entire African village. Enjoy!

This vacation is the worst, but it didn’t start that way. In “Beast,” recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels, played by Idris Elba, and his two teenage daughters travel to South Africa.

Idris Elba: “The remaining family, the relationship has been strained, so you know, they take this trip to Africa, where mom was from.”

And visit a game reserve, managed by an old family friend and wildlife biologist.

Idris Elba: “If you haven’t been to Africa, this is a great film for you to see, because you’ll see how they call it ‘God’s country.'”

Beautiful, but upon arrival, the vibe is off.

Idris Elba: “Emptied. There’s no one there. Something’s gone wrong.”

Do you think it’s a big, blood-thirsty cat? Because that’s what I think.

Idris Elba: “There is a rogue lion, and this isn’t just any lion. This lion happens to be a very large one.”

Great, but what exactly is a rogue lion? Producer Will Packer explains.

Will Packer: “Lionesses go out and hunt. The male lions protect the pride, they stay together intact. When you separate them out, you create these rogue lions.”

Idris Elba: “Your average lion? Meh, but not this lion. This lion is huge. It’s like…”

What kind of meh lions is Idris even talking about?

Idris Elba: “He doesn’t want anyone else coming in there, and he doesn’t want any humans destroying his landscape.”

A real one, by the way. This movie was shot…

Will Packer: “…Deep in the bush of South Africa. This is not a green screen.”

I wonder what he would say about the Deco Drive set.

Will Packer: “You literally can see the sweat dripping off the actors as they look across a moonlit savannah.”

It really would have been healing journey, if it weren’t for…

Idris Elba: “This particular lion is kind of, ‘I’m going to go for these people.’ He’s not going anywhere else, he’s just circulating on these people.”

I’m thinking the zoo would have been a better option.

Idris Elba: “This family dynamic, which you are definitely invested in, alongside the thrilling aspects of this animal, and the chase, and the thrill ride doesn’t stop.”

It’s a fearsome fight for survival for this father protecting his own cubs.

Idris Elba: “He does whatever he can to try and get his family safe.”

“Beast” hits theaters on August 19.

