Mask and you shall receive. Season 9 of “The Masked Singer” on Fox is heating up. Two more contestants were sent packing Wednesday night, but before the big reveal, let’s set the mood with a little music.

ABBA (SINGING): “Mamma mia, here I go again! My, my, how can I resist you?”

It was an ABBA-solutely fun night on Fox’s “The Masked Singer” … and not just for the judges.

Medusa (singing): “Feel the beat from the tambourine, oh yeah.”

Ken Jeong: “Yeah!”

Wednesday was ABBA Night.

Night Owl (singing): “They were shining there for you and me, for liberty, Fernando!”

Robin Thicke: “I don’t recognize that voice.”

And the show paid tribute to the Swedish supergroup.

Rock Lobster (singing): “So when you’re near me, darling, can’t you hear me, SOS?”

That sounds like a cry for help. Sorry, Mr. Lobster, it’s the end of the roll for you.

Nick Cannon: “Legendary comedian, host and superstar Howie Mandel!”

Howie got the boot … and he’s not happy about it.

Howie Mandel: “I think they made a mistake. I think that letting me go is a big mistake. I think I was amazing. I think that people don’t realize that singing and dancing is my forte.”

Howie Mandel (on cellphone): “This is Howie Mandel, American sex symbol.”

Howie’s used to being on the other side of the judging table on “America’s Got Talent.”

He says his time on “The Masked Singer has given him new respect for contestants.

Howie Mandel: “I felt very empathetic to what goes on on the stage at ‘AGT’ because the devastation and disappointment I felt in getting released is still palpable. I’m still getting over it.”

The Rock Lobster wasn’t the only one who got eliminated last night. The Night Owl also flew the coop.

Jenny McCarthy: “Oh, my God.”

Nick Cannon: “Pop icon and singer-songwriter, Broadway superstar Debbie Gibson!”

Debbie Gibson: “It’s going to forever be this like joyful memory in my life.”

Debbie Gibson (singing): “Only in my dreams.”

Debbie has a blast on the show, but she’s working on new music and looking forward to returning to the road for an encore of her tour, “The Body Remembers.”

Debbie Gibson: “I love being in the moment in my shows and letting anything that’s going to happen, happen. Sometimes I forget lyrics, something sucks, whatever. It’s an experience, and people are communing, and that’s what I love about touring, and that’s what I can’t wait to do this spring and summer again.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.