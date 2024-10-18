There’s no shame in getting therapy. What is a shame is when your therapist needs more help than you, and that’s the case in the hit series called “Shrinking.” Harrison Ford and Jason Segel are back for Season 2. Get out the therapy couch.

Notepad? Check. Comfy couch? Check. Got the doc’s full attention? Check, check. The Apple TV Plus series, “Shrinking,” is back for Season 2.

The first go-around featured Jason Segel as a grieving therapist who breaks the rules by not sugarcoating his advice to his clients.

Jason Segel (as Jimmy Laird): “I’m not fragile.”

This time around, they’re focusing on a different topic.

Jason Segel: “The theme of Season 1 was grief, navigating through grief. The theme of Season 2, we zeroed in on to be forgiveness, and it’s, sort of, like once you’ve done the triage and gotten someone out of immediate danger of grief, gotten them through the hardest part of the process, what now?”

Even though the series deals with mental health issues, Christa Miller says the laughter still flows when they’re together.

Christa Miller “It is very hard in a scene not to break. Jason never breaks, and the last scene I shot with him, I made him break, and I was so happy. He was like, ‘I haven’t broken the whole season. I’m so mad.'”

Well, you know they say laughter is the best medicine, after all.

As for Jason, here’s why he loves working on a show about therapy. My favorite.

Jason Segel: “The most therapeutic thing, and I’ve certainly experienced in my life, is just knowing that you’re not going through this thing alone. You’re not going through anything alone. Like, we have this terminal uniqueness of, ‘Nobody could understand what I’m going through,’ but really, like, I think the emotions that we all go through are pretty limited. People can understand what you’re going through.”

