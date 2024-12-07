The Grammy-winning vocal group Pentatonix is celebrating the holidays and connecting with fans on their Christmas tour. Let’s be honest: A Christmas without Pentatonix would be less jolly, so we caught up with the group to talk about their shows, starring in their first movie and more.

Pentatonix wants to spend the holiday season with you at their “Hallelujah! It’s a Christmas Tour.”

OK, it’s you and a few hundred other people, but it’s the thought that counts.

Scott Hoying: “The tour is amazing. It’s so awesome seeing so many people come, and all these families and people have come a second or third time. It’s become a Christmas tradition for people.”

Kevin Olusola: “We had a mother, a daughter, a grandmother and a great-grandmother all come, and they all said that the music that they related to the most was Pentatonix Christmas music, which is super special.”

It’s all about singing the classics when the Grammy-winning vocal group hits that stage, but there are also a lot of surprises you can look forward to.

Scott Hoying: “We try to pick ones that we love to perform, or ones that we know have good moments in it that will be entertaining, and then just create a good show flow that has a good arc. But we have this section in the show, called We Love Christmas, where we like to spin a wheel, and then it picks random songs, and even now, we have a question mark on the wheel, which means make up a song and write it on the spot, so there’s lots of variety in each show.”

Their music is the gift that keeps on giving. They just dropped a new song called “Meet Me Next Christmas.” It’s featured in the Netflix movie of the same name, starring Christina Milian.

Now their song isn’t the only thing in the film. They’re in it as well.

Matt Sallee: “It could be very nerve-racking, but all of the actors, like Nikki and Devale and Christina, they were so encouraging to us and, like, really made us feel like, ‘No, you guys can do this, you got this,’ and so, honestly, it’s just an unforgettable experience.”

Mitch Grassi: “We had never been featured in a film like that so heavily, and it’s Pentatonix-centric, which was really exciting for us.”

Kirstin Maldonado: “We’ve all wanted to expand and do things, just past touring and performing music in that category, like acting or scoring a film or just being creatively a part of bigger and different things.”

Unfortunately, Pentatonix isn’t coming to South Florida. What’s up with that?

But you can still catch them in the Netflix movie.

