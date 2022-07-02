Leave the basic manis behind and get ready to nail this summer’s hottest trend. The latest looks are glass nails you can see through, and bubble nails you can feel! Deco checked out two spots that know how to nail these styles down.

These nails are trending, and it’s clear to see why.

Leidy Gonzalez of Leidy Laura Nails in Hialeah showed us how to recreate the look.

Leidy Gonzalez: “Glass nails are a very popular trend right now. The idea is you can see through the nail.”

It’s like looking through a window — minus the Windex.

Leidy Gonzalez: “The process is, we put a clear tip, on top we put acrylic power, file it down and put a top coat.”

Make sure to apply the top coat underneath the nail, too. Then say bye-bye to all over color for now.

Leidy Gonzalez: “This trend is really fun because, usually, when you get a manicure, you paint the whole nail, and with this trend, you can see through the nail, and it’s more fancy.”

You can leave them as is or get creative.

Leidy Gonzalez: “The fun part about this trend is, you can do anything you want after you have the glass nail done. You can add any color or design to make this trend your own.”

Lily: “I decided to do clear ones this time because it’s something that matches with everything. It can be with a bikini, if you’re going to the beach, or it can be something more fancy.”

Here’s a nail trend that won’t burst your bubble. Hae Girl Nails in Miami knows what’s poppin’.

Nail artist Brittney Samuels’ gave us the bubble play-by-play.

Brittney Samuels: “Bubble nails, it’s a super fun trend where we make little gel droplets that resemble bubbles. We did extensions, then we chose a really fun bright pink color, perfect for summer, the top coat, then the bubbles with a thick gel on top.”

To create the bubbles, Brittney used a thick gel and cured each bubble under a nail lamp, so they can stay put no matter what.

Brittney Samuels: “These bubbles aren’t popping. They’re not going anywhere.”

If you really want a unique look, go as crazy with your nails as you want.

Brittney Samuels: “The bubble nails are so fun for summer because you can customize them with any fun summer shade, and it’s reminiscent of going to the beach and dipping your hand in the ocean.”

It’s not just pretty to look at,. It’s also fun to touch.

Brittney Samuels: “One of the cool things about this trend is that it’s not just something to look at, but it’s also something to feel with the 3-D texture.”

Michelle Merker: “I love the texture. I can’t stop touching them, and I love that I know they’re not going to get ruined.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Hae Girl Nails

instagram.com/haenails

Leidy Laura Nails

7700 W 24th Ave.

Hialeah, FL, FL 33016

786-970-8269

instagram.com/leidylauranailsspa

