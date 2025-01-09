Sometimes you just need a big old bowl of ice cream to get you out the dumps. At Icy-N-Spicy, they give you more than just a bowl to put this frozen goodness in. You can get it on a cotton candy pizza … or stuffed inside a burrito. Here’s the scoop on all the scoops.

The sight of ice cream rocks a full house.

Walking into Icy-B-Spicy is a mix of feels.

Michelle Ruiz: “I feel spicy every time I come in. I feel both. I think ice cream is the answer to all the problems, yes.”

At their newest dessert spot in Miramar, it’s all in the details.

Michelle Ruiz: “The first location that I went to was the one on Ocean Drive, which I love, but this one takes the cake. The minute that you walk in, like, the sprinkle on the ceiling, the little Oreos, just everything is made with color, precision and details. It’s just very detailed.”

Their popular cotton candy pizza is cheese-worthy.

Xiaoli Lui, owner of Icy-N-Spicy: “Our desserts are very stunning and Instagram-worthy. But at the same time, it’s very delicious. For the cotton candy pizza, we have a four-slice or six-slice.”

Xiaoli Lui: “So, for the cotton candy, it’s multiple colors. We do one color at the time, so one layer, two, three, four, five, six. It’s super high, and then I shape it, press it, shape it into a pizza, and then we cut six slices, with some toppings on the top, ice cream on the top, and then ready to serve.”

Every heavy slice is heaven.

Xiaoli Lui: “Each person gets one slice. Sharing is caring.”

Same for this burrito-licious creation.

Xiaoli Lui: “For a cotton candy burrito, we have three layers of cotton candy, three toppings, three ice cream. Also, it’s customized.”

And you’ll be on cloud nine once you see this frozen fluff.

Xiaoli Lui: “We make the cotton candy into a cloud, with two scoops of ice cream go in the middle. Very yummy, very delicious, everything is delicious.”

From specialty milkshakes to 24K gold Madagascar vanilla, everything is a must-try.

Adele Gomez: “I love coming here because it’s a cool place to take pictures, and we all get to try different things, get my sugar high, and especially if you have kids. If you have kids, they’re going to love it.”

They also do parties and custom cakes.

FOR MORE INFO:

Icy-N-Spicy

12567 Miramar Parkway, Bldg. E

Miramar, FL 33027

icynspicy.com/menu

