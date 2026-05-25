Fox is keeping Monday nights loud, fun and unpredictable. Jane Krakowski and Jane Lynch are back. The two hosts are bringing plenty of personality and competition back to our screens!

Fox is turning Mondays into a full game night again this fall with double trouble!

Kicking off with “Celebrity Name That Tune,” and following it up with “Celebrity Weakest Link.”

Jane Krakowski: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to come back for a sixth season. I think the show works and is on the air for this long because it’s been such a classic game show that is familiar to some, and being introduced to the younger people who didn’t know it from its prior incarnations. That someone can go home with $100,000 every half hour is pretty amazing.”

Jane Krakowski says every episode plays out more like a live music event than a prime-time TV show.

She also reveals one of the most challenging songs she’s ever had to tackle in her career!

Jane Krakowski: “Anything Sondheim because it’s purposely pedantic, but then ultimately so rewarding because of its lyric and the nature of what he writes.”

Jane Lynch says she’s having an amazing time hosting “Celebrity Weakest Link.”

Calling it a perfect mix of trivia, chaos and celebrity energy all in one game.

Jane Lynch: “I love the game, I love the trivia, but these bright and shiny people, you know, the celebrities, they come not only game for the game, but game to make it entertaining.”

Her famous catchphrase gets thrown right back at her — but with a twist!

Jane Lynch: “Usually they say, ‘You are not the weakest link’ and I go, ‘Thank you.'”

And when the two hosts are off your TV screens?

They’re in full viewer mode, sharing the shows they love to binge.

Jane Krakowski: “Right now, ‘The Traitors’ is one of my favorite shows. I’ve been re-watching the U.K. celebrity version. I would love to be asked, but I don’t know if I’d be very good on it, so, I only like to do things I’m good at.”

Jane Lynch: “British crime dramas. I loved ‘Endeavor.’ We’re in the middle of ‘Midsummer Murders’ and that goes like 25 seasons, so, I really enjoy that. Stiff upper lip and you know keep calm and carry on, I love it.”

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