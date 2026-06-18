Well, for thrill seekers in SoFlo, especially the little ones, Frost Science has a new high-flying experience. From learning about indoor skydiving to doing some of your own rock climbing, their newest exhibit is all about action. Deco’s extreme reporter, Alex Miranda, has more.

If you like the idea of extreme sports but don’t need any of that risk in your life, well, Extreme Sports Beyond Human Limits is hands-on, but it’s not death-defying.

Frost Science in Downtown Miami is taking things to another level with its new Extreme Sports Beyond Human Limits exhibit.

Dr. Analisa Duran, Vice President of Science Education at the Frost Museum: “You can take part in the exhibit. You’re not just passively observing the exhibit. And we want you to play.”

Which puts guests in the shoes of daredevils, exploring the science behind climbing, flying, diving, and more.

Dr. Analisa Duran: “The exhibit kind of starts off exploring the psychology behind those who participate in extreme sports. We’ll practice our sense of proprioception.”

[Employee shows off skill]

Dr. Analisa Duran: “So it should be easier to do it as your fingers are wiggling.”

Alex Miranda: “Now, is this an extreme sport?”

This is… [laughs]

We’ll get our sensation-seeking score.

Alex Miranda: “I would like to try bungee jumping. I have bungee jumped.”

We got a 36 out of 40, which will then show us how we perceive risk in our day-to-day life.

…Which ranges from person to person.

Guest: “Well, I love it because I stay on the ground.”

Dr. Analisa Duran: “We are on a portal ledge, which is basically a tent that the real extreme rock climbers use when they’re thousands of feet up in the air and they need to sleep for the night.”

Alex Miranda: “Like a porta-potty.”

Guest: “And you could actually feel like you’re skydiving. like you’re doing all these extreme sports that you normally would not dare to do.”

Alex speaks to the child: “Did you go rock climbing, buddy Jones?”

Child: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “What was that like?”

Child: “Good.”

[After the child rock climbs]

Alex Miranda: “Do you want to play extreme sports?”

Child: “No.”

Alex Miranda: “Did you play soccer or parkour?”

Child: “Parkour.”

Alex Miranda: “Did you bounce around?”

Child: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “Did you jump?”

Child: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “Did you roll?”

Child: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “Would you recommend that families come and try it out?”

Guest: “Definitely, they should come and try it out all together as a group.”

Dr. Analisa Duran: “Three and under, always free. Youth ages 4 to 11 start at $24.95, and adults start at $29.95.”

Guest: “And they’ll feel the extreme sports without the danger.”

Now that the ticket gets you access to the entire museum, you can enjoy all of it, including the planetarium.

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