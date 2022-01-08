You can call me Shireen, but most people call me a shoe hoarder or pilates princess. Alex prefers to be called certified lover boy, but Mayim Bialik wants you to call her Kat when she’s on the hit Fox comedy.

Season 2 is here, but which lover boy will she choose?

Fox’s “Call Me Kat” is back with cuties, cats and quirks!

Mayim Bialik: “We’re digging a little bit deeper into all of the characters, learning more about them. We’re trying to make people feel good, forget what’s going on in the world, and have some entertainment that we hope is enjoyable.”

Whoa! Joey Lawrence! It’s major ‘Blossom’ throwback vibes on the upcoming premiere.

Mayim Bialik: “Because there’s so many shows now, you really want to do things that that make you stand out. I think, for us, kind of starting the season with a bang is important. Don Reo, who created ‘Blossom,’ who actually has a secret cameo in the first episode, he and I have been working actually on the concept of a non-sitcom reboot of ‘Blossom,’ and we’ve been working on that for several years.”

Mayim Bialik is also busy with her pandemic podcast, “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.”

I can relate.

Mayim Bialik: “Mental health does not discriminate. Everybody can be touched by that, and there are things that we can all learn.”

I mean, a love triangle can make you crazy!

Should she stay with Mr. Right, or go for Cheyenne Jackson?

“Call Me Kat” season 2 premieres Sunday, then moves to Thursdays, right here on Fox.

