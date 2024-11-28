It’s time to experience the Sistrunk Marketplace again. For the first time, the Fort Lauderdale gathering spot is getting rebooted with a refreshing new vibe and some cutting-edge features.

Don’t try this at home. It’s much more fun at Fort Lauderdale’s Sistrunk Marketplace.

Steve DaPuzzo: “Sistrunk’s evolved; we have a lot of great things going on. We have new food kiosks, we have Chops + Hops throwing axes, and a whole bunch of interactive experiences.”

The place was ripe for an energy injection and new attractions.

Steve DaPuzzo: “Things change. We’re on our fourth-year anniversary, and it’s time to mix it up and add some more stuff.”

Change for the sake of change is OK — but the folks at Sistrunk had a plan going into their next phase.

Steve DaPuzzo: “We’re creating a real experience where you come out, you’re not sure what you want to do. We have it all: play some games, watch some games, eat some good food. It’s all about being involved, getting something different than your ordinary meal.”

The biggest move has been the addition of Chops + Hops, a go-to hangout in Flagler Village. They’ve also brought along their bar, Mama Hank’s.

Chase Walton: “The awesome food concepts that are here in the food hall, mixed with our experience with axe throwing and our cocktail program, was a perfect fit.”

You and your pals may need to be 21 and over to hurl axes through the air.

But the idea is to make everybody happy.

Chase Walton: “There’s an assortment of video games there. We have dartboards, lots of things for the kids in the main food hall, giant Jenga, all the family favorites.”

Family favorites is also a perfect way to describe the different foods they’re offering up here.

Chase Walton: “We have several new food concepts. There’s a Jamaican concept, there’s lots of Italian options including pizza, we have tacos.”

Your sweet tooth will lead you directly to Macamochi, where memorable desserts are waiting.

Iryni: “I make fresh macaroons and mochi. All my desserts are gluten-free.”

Since you’re already in the food hall, why not wet your whistle at the Shady Bar?

Steve DaPuzzo: “We’re featuring all local brews from the state of Florida, plus all Shady distilled products, right here at Sistrunk.”

The future looks bright for the revamped Sistrunk Marketplace.

Steve DaPuzzo: “We’re really becoming the epicenter of downtown Fort Lauderdale.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Sistrunk Marketplace

115 NW 6th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

954-329-2551

sistrunkmarketplace.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.