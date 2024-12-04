The way the world is going, AI, VR, AR and all the tech acronyms you can think of will take over. So why be against it? It’s good to know about it.

FilmGate Miami is with its Interactive Fest, just in time for Art Week.

Art takes on many forms. At Filmgate’s Interactive Media Fest, creative technology is the future.

King Willonius, artist: “FilmGate does an amazing job curating really dope artists from, you know, that work in AR, VR, different emerging technologies, and then they’re able to showcase their work. One of the premier festivals that actually does that, you know, ’cause a lot of film festivals do traditional media, or traditional films.”

One of those dope artists is using AI as his medium, with his viral song “BBL Drizzy.”

King Willonius: “It was inspired by the whole Drake/Kendrick beef, and it went super viral, and it ended up being the first AI publishing music deal in history.”

How does it go again?

King Willonius (singing): “BBL Drizzy, BBL Drizzy, I’m going in. No Diddy. Oh, gosh.”

He’s making a musical out of this viral song to showcase at the opening of the festival.

King Willonius: “‘Wicked’ is good but ‘BBL Drizzy the Musical’ is, I mean, c’mon. Especially if you’re a fan of hip-hop culture, you’re probably going to be through the roof. Because I, in a very creative way, took what’s been going on this year, and then my sci-fi storytelling, and combined those two.”

The techie and artsy four-day fest is also lighting up the night sky with new works of art.

Diliana Alexander, Executive Director, FilmGate Miami: “We’re in a really cool building called the Paramount, that has the LED screen, so you see it everywhere from Miami. On Thursday night, we also inagurate the building, so we’re going to launch this AI project, so artists working with AI to create these mash-ups.”

A mash-up of visuals for all to see.

TJ Sabo, Paramount Creative Director: “These are AI artists and the AI artists, literally with the assistance of AI, generated some videos that are going to be played on the building. And I won’t spoil the surprise, but it’s epic.”

FOR MORE INFO:

FilmGate Interactive Media Festival

Dec. 4-8, 2024

Frost Science Museum Planetarium

Paramount Building, Miami Worldcenter

Bass Museum of Art

Downtown Media Center

Bayside Marina

filmgate.miami/filmgate-interactive-media-festival

