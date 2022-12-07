Winter in South Florida means trading in snow for sand and Santa Claus rocking some red swim trunks. But what really kicks off the holiday season is the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade. Of course the most important part is making sure you get the best views, and we know just the places to make sure you won’t miss a single light.

Get a bird’s eye view of the 51st Winterfest Boat Parade at the AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale.

Trish Pederson: “Our brand new hotel that opened in February of this year is celebrating Winterfest Boat Parade by selling packages to watch the parade from the balcony.”

Say bye-bye to being around strangers for the night.

Trish Pederson: “The benefits I would say are that you don’t have to be in the mass crowds of people that are watching the parade, you can have a private balcony and watch with champagne and charcuterie.”

Enjoy a little champagne as the boats pass by to really get you in the holiday spirit!

Trish Pederson: “From the guest’s perspective, they get to see these beautiful boats come down the intercoastal all lit up, in holiday colors, with tons of people, and just a lot of fun.”

Perfect for a girls night in with your BFF or having a cute date night with your partner.

Julia Marano: “It was the perfect place to experience Winterfest. We had amazing views, great wine list, great food and over all, we just had so much fun.”

No need to rush out of there when the parade is done, because the package includes your overnight stay.

Trish Pederson: “You’re across the street from the beach, so the next morning you can go out and hang out at the beach.”

If you want to feel like you’re really a part of the Winterfest Boat Parade, make it over to Shooters Waterfront.

Peter Lopez: “It is the place to be ’cause we’ve got 340 feet of dock space, so you’re gonna get to see the ships, the boats move right beside you.”

He’s not kidding. You’re so close to the boats, you’re almost in the water.

Shooters knows how to throw a parade party. They’ve been at it a while.

Peter Lopez: “Shooters has been around 39 years, and we’ve been fortunate enough to grow with the Fort Lauderdale Winterfest Boat Parade.”

The parade is a feast for your eyes and ears.

But don’t worry, you won’t go hungry or thirsty.

Peter Lopez: “Not only can you have our famous seafood tower Norme de Mar with stone crabs, shrimp, lobster, oysters, you’re also gonna be treated to some filet mignon with crab with lobster, and it’s a beautiful dish to pair with that night with some great wine and champagne. It’s the best party in Fort Lauderdale.”

FOR MORE INFO:

To purchase tickets for the Winterfest Boat Parade, click here.

AC Hotel by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Beach

3029 Alhambra St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-356-7900

marriott.com

Shooters Waterfront

3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

954-566-2855

shooterswaterfront.com

