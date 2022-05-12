Haitian Heritage Month kicked off Thursday, and with it comes a lot of events sprinkled throughout South Florida that celebrate Haitian culture.

One of those big events is Miami Takeover Weekend, it’s a three-day celebration that’s unlike any other, and celebrity DJ Stakz wants you there.

DJ Stakz: “It’s a weekend full of excitement, fun and also representing the culture.”

DJ Stakz is pulling double duty. Not only has he planned all of the events happening this month, he is also performing.

Attendees can expect all kinds of parties, from an all-white yacht party on Friday in Hollywood, to a massive beach party on Virginia Key Beach.

DJ Stakz: “At the Miami Takeover experience, people can expect fun, excitement, a lot of dancing, great food, dope energy.”

Everyone is welcome.

DJ Stakz says, it’s not just a Haitian celebration, it’s also about sharing parts of the culture with other people.

To purchase tickets, click here.

