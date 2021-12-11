Unlike Belkys Nerey, Shireen wasn’t here the first time dinosaurs were around, so she’s not missing them now!

Dinosaurs are back in South Florida, and there’s a silver lining: after visiting “Dino Safari” you won’t be petrified of South Florida’s Godzilla-sized iguanas.

Grab a pith helmet and head on over to Bayside. At Dino Safari, you get to walk through Pangea and get close — really close — to dinosaurs.

Ana Valente, Dino Safari: “Dino Safari is an interactive and fun experience where guests get to enter Pangea National Park and get to meet all the different dinosaur species that we had, and learn about all the different lands.”

Just try not to get eaten while you’re there.

Ana Valente: “We have over 25 animatronic dinosaurs, and a lot of fun surprises as you walk through. The dinoaurs might be lurking, so you need to be careful.”

You never know what dinosaur will be around the corner. You could run into the North American T. rex.

Ana Valente: “We also have beautiful triceratops, many velociraptors lurking around, and my favorite, the therizinosaurus with its long nails. “

The tour of Pangea is self-guided, so you don’t need to rush your selfies with these prehistoric friends. Take your time, maybe you’ll even discover some fossils.

Ana Valente: “When they’re here, they’re going to learn real scientific facts about all the different dinosaurs, and they’re going to be able to play with our interactives, see a real dig pits and get to find bones, they’re going to get to see fossils.”

Since paleontologists don’t really know what color dinosaurs were, it’s up to guests to decide for themselves and even bring them to life.

Gianna, guest: “My favorite part about being here today was definitely learning about the different dinosaurs.”

Shaddai, guest: “I really love how you color the dinosaur, and you scan it and it would show up.”

Dinosaurs might be gone, but thankfully, fun isn’t extinct.

FOR MORE INFO:

Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure

Bayside Marketplace

401 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

The exhibit is located on the second level near the Observation Wheel.

