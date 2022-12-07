Sex, drugs and silent movies! Hollywood is a fantastic flesh-baring orgy of fun in ‘Babylon,’ and since South Florida just happens to be the winter home of flesh baring orgies of fun, this is where we found “Babylon” star Diego Calva.

The world is definitely bigger and wilder in the upcoming period drama, and Diego Calva is in the middle of the action.

The actor is making his Hollywood debut playing Manny Torres in the movie about the Tinseltown in the 1920s.

Diego Calva: “I think Manny’s a dreamer. That’s important, and Manny doesn’t believe in luck.”

Deco caught up with Diego at Soho Beach House, on Miami Beach, during a launch party celebrating the hotel’s new “Babylon” photo gallery.

Diego Calva: “It’s a lot of memories. I feel like this was 10 years ago. That was my first day on a Hollywood movie, and I remember that shot too, that shot where Margot is dancing cause we were waiting for the light for like three hours.”

Diego got to work with Hollywood royalty on this film, including Tobey Maguire and Margot Robbie, who you just heard him mention.

Diego Calva: “Everyone took care of me in a way.”

And of course, Brad Pitt, who he had the craziest introduction to on the set of a commercial.

Diego Calva: “Damien told me, ‘You’re going to pretend you’re my assistant and you’re a PA,’ so I had like a backpack full of Coca Colas and sparkling water, and I was working with Brad you know, like, ‘Hey, Mr. Brad Pitt, do you need something, blah, blah, blah.’ And at some moment in day two she said, ‘Brad, have you met Diego?’ He’s playing Manny in Babylon, and Brad just turned to me and turned to Damien and said like, ‘I think somebody has something to explain.'”

Diego didn’t have a wild story about meeting Margot, but the two did share a special bond due to their characters’ connection.

Margot Robbie: “He kind of looks at her like he loves her and would do anything for her. No one’s ever really looked at her like that, with like a pure kind of love.”

Speaking of love, Diego tells us he had a blast working on the film, and he can’t wait ’til it’s out.

Diego Calva: “I just really want the world and everyone to see it.”

“Babylon” hits theaters Dec. 23.

