We prefer to ask for things politely, even give if we’re feeling generous, but never take without permission. Unless it’s cookies, of course. But for the sticky bandits in the “Den of Thieves” sequel, stealing is more their style. Stars Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. aren’t kleptos themselves, right? Right??

Your favorite kleptomaniacs are back.

Gerard Butler (as “Big Nick” O’Brien): “You stole diamonds from the Mafia?!”

Or something like that. In “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera”…

O’Shea Jackson Jr. (as Donnie Wilson): “I can’t swim that far! I’m not buoyant!”

…and I don’t mean the stars themselves, Gerard Butler…

Gerard Butler: “We have a lot of fun working together, and it’s great, truly, knowing every time you finish a scene, you go, ‘That was cool.'”

And O’Shea Jackson Jr.

O’Shea Jackson Jr.: “Donnie can’t fully trust Nick. Meanwhile…”

Gerard Butler: “Huh?!”

O’Shea Jackson Jr.: “Donnie can’t fully trust Nick.”

Obviously, they are not thieves in real life.

O’Shea Jackson Jr.: “I mean, since the last ‘Den of Thieves,’ you know, the bank account has been pretty good, where I haven’t have to steal a thing. But I will tell you a story about my 21st birthday. A guy by the name of Leonard Pearl — I’m putting you on blast — comes up to me and gives me my own watch.”

Gerard Butler: “Huh?!”

Or, are they?

Gerard Butler: “Emboldened by this movie, I ended up embezzling $75,000,000 from a bank.”

Alex Miranda: “Same. Me too.”

O’Shea Jackson Jr.: “This was AI. This was not Gerard Butler.”

[Alex laughs.]

Sheriff “Big Nick” O’Brien is tracking down Donnie Wilson after he escaped to Europe and is planning another heist, so he’s now gotta get mixed up in the world of diamond thieves.

Gerard Butler: “Having the chance to go way deeper into a friendship, lack of friendship, I think, gave a huge amount of heart and emotion to this movie, that you’re surprised, when you get to the end, how much you feel when things aren’t going the way you thought they were going to go.”

And keep your eyes peeled for these beautiful filming locations.

Gerard Butler: “By the end, you really feel like you’ve taken an epic journey with both of these characters.”

Alex Miranda: “Especially with those locations you’ve brought up. God, I was like, ‘God, how gorgeous! The life of a movie star, right? It must have been fabulous.'”

O’Shea Jackson Jr.: “It’s chill. I suggest it for everyone.”

But I do think Gerard, who also stars in the new animated film “The Night before Christmas in Wonderland,” took the whole “Big Nick” nickname thing a little too far with me. A T-shirt? I mean, thanks, I guess.

Alex Miranda: “Do you agree with the implication? Do you have Big Nick energy?”

Gerard Butler: “I have have Big Nick energy.”

O’Shea Jackson Jr.: “We’re off the rails.”

Who does he think he is? Nicki Minaj?

Nicki Minaj (rapping): “Nickname is Nicki, but my name ain’t Nicole. my name ain’t Nicole.”

Gerard Butler: “So, right now, I’m St. Nick, I’m Big Nick.”

“Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” hits theaters Jan. 9.

