If you’re feeling artsier in 2026, want to try something new? Something a bit risqué? One live painting event gets pretty cheeky in Pompano Beach. At Cheeky Canvases events, the human form takes center stage. Not yours, but a model’s, along with wine and snacks.

Over at Revelry in Pompano Beach, we found something alright.

Zena Tarantino: “It’s like walking into your crazy aunt’s living room and, like, ‘What am I gonna find today?’ You get to look at eye candy while you sip, eat and paint a cheeky canvases event.”

Alex: “What is it like to be so objectively handsome?”

Damien Lenore: “Y’all just got me on a good day, trust me.”

Model Damien Lenore has no bad days. But wait, who’s painting what?

Damien Lenore: “I am being painted, and then they’re also painting a reference on the canvas.”

We’ll explain.

Kelly Perez: “We’re turning a live human into a masterpiece.”

Damien Lenore: “I’ve been body painted for things before, and I’ve posed for life drawing and stuff like that. But this is, like, a really cool combination of both.”

Kelly Perez: “We have an artist and assistant. The artist draws the painting on the model.”

Damien Lenore: “I kind of, like, get to see what she’s doing a little bit, but it’s still sort of a mystery, like, you know, it’s cool.”

Kelly Perez: “The assistant draws it on a canvas so the audience can follow along.”

Damien Lenore: “Drawing inspiration from the canvas and the human being.”

Alex: “It looks really nice. How do you feel about it?”

Guest: “Well, thank you for the compliment.”

Participants seem to like it.

Guest: “Well, I’m married to kind of a heavyset 73-year-old, so I haven’t seen this in a long time. I don’t think I ever saw that.”

Alex: “I don’t think many of us have seen that.”

Kelly Perez: “In the end, their canvas matches the model, so it’s great for photos.”

Alex: “Is it uncomfortable? Like, what is it like for you, just even physically, doing this?”

Damien Lenore: “Not bad. Not bad. I’ve had worse positions, for sure.”

Kelly Perez: “It’s a safe space. No touching the model, and it’s risqué. So we let the audience know that there will be semi-nudity, and we keep it fun and we keep it educational. So every artist kind of gives a backstory about the painting. Today, we learned about turtles.”

Guest: “You look at everybody’s, like, view on the world and, like, their view on their turtles, and it’s fantastic.”

Kelly Perez: “We specialize in bachelorette parties, bachelor parties, divorce parties, or just because parties.”

Guest: “This is fun. I met some lovely ladies.”

Kelly Perez: “It’s really for everybody, I mean, over 21.”

Reservations are $40 per person, including supplies. Locations and models vary, but partner venue, Revelry, is always a party.

Zena Tarantino: “We have burlesque brunch, we have drag queen bingo, we have vinyl night, where people bring in their own records, we have comedy night, we have a dating game that we do here also.”

Cheeky Canvases is planning their next live event, which hasn’t been scheduled yet.

