Work hard, play harder. Especially if you’re playing unlimited video games. That’s one way to feel like a kid again! Our resident big kid at heart Alex Miranda is live at Dave and Busters in Miami with a pretty cool opportunity just for Deco viewers!

All the fun you have at Dave and Busters Miami can be exhausting but in a good way.

Doug Kaladi: “It’s a little more physical than you think when you’re doing it for so many hours.”

So why not take a nap in your own VIP suite?

Doug Kaladi: “You can go into the private room, lay down a little bit.”

You heard him right. D and B at Dolphin Mall is opening a VIP experience this Sunday for one lucky winner with three of their family members or friends.

Doug Kaladi: “It’s got bedding, it’s got games, it’s got Jacuzzis in here.”

He said Jacuzzi?

Doug Kaladi: “You can jump in and just have a good time.”

I mean what is this? The Ritz Carlton Sweetwater?

Doug Kaladi: “Up until closing there’s drinks, there’s food, we have a game pod for the winners for them to play all day long, complementary.”

Let me confirm one thing.

Doug Kaladi: “Complementary drinks throughout the day.”

Could it get any better? Oh, yeah, the food is free too!

Doug Kaladi: “Spicy taco burger, we also have the barbecue flat bread, shrimp and avocado stack. We also have cinnamon ice cream with crunchy nuts on the outside, caramel drizzle. It’s a weight gain, that’s for sure.”

Come play all day, but the suite will be yours from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Doug Kaladi: “All fun things come to an end. At about 12 a.m. you turn into a pumpkin.”

Everything will be yours for free this Sunday. All you have to do is send your information (name and phone number) to giveaways@decodrive.com for a chance to win this experience.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox