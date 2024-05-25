Things are so much better when these two are together! Jamie and Corinne Foxx are back for Season seven of “Beat Shazam,” but before she steps back in the DJ booth, Corinne is dishing with Deco about the show and what it’s like to work with her famous pops.

Corinne Foxx: “I’m back for an all-new season of ‘Beat Shazam!'”

Jamie Foxx: “Uh, yeah, and I’m back, too.”

Jamie Foxx: “Oh snap! It is Season 7!”

Lynn Martinez: “OK, so ‘Beat Shazam’ is back for a seventh season.”

Corinne Foxx: “Isn’t that crazy? Seven seasons.”

Lynn Martinez: “Amazing! And you’re gonna be back with your dad ’cause you didn’t have him last season. What are you looking forward to this season?”

Corinne Foxx: It’s so special to be back this season with my dad. Really, what I love doing with him is, like, interacting with our contestants. We get the best people on the show, people who really deserve the money, who have these really incredible stories.”

Jamie Foxx: “Our contestants have won over $10 million.”

Corinne Foxx: “It’s life-changing.”

Jamie Foxx: “The category is Ludacris. Song number two, $4,000. Corinne, you ready?”

Corinne Foxx: “I’m ready.”

Jamie Foxx: “Hit it!”

Lynn Martinez: “So you work together, technically.”

Corinne Foxx: “We work together. We work together a lot.”

Lynn Martinez: “So, when you’re not working, do you guys talk shop, or do you have this thing where you’re like, ‘We’re not gonna talk about work?'”

Corinne Foxx: “Oh, he called me yesterday and was like, ‘Hey, I have a movie idea and blah, blah, blah, blah.’ So no, we work all the time together. We have this creative – we have like the same creative mind.”

Lynn Martinez: “Have you and your dad ever had a work fight?”

Corinne Foxx: “Have we ever had a work fight? I actually, genuinely, don’t think so.”

Lynn Martinez: “We need to work on that.”

Corinne Foxx: “I feel like we’ve probably had more of a father-daughter argument.”

Lynn Martinez: “OK.”

Corinne Foxx: “Than like a coworker, ’cause we really have the same work ethic, and he’s instilled in me, you know, just to always show up 100% and always give 100%, and so, that we’re great.”

You can catch Jamie and Corinne on the Season 7 premiere of “Beat Shazam,” next Tuesday at 8 p.m., right after Deco Drive.

