Here’s the thing about SoFlo: we’re always looking for a good time, and this weekend is no exception. Miami is getting into the groove thanks to this guy. Colombian superstar Sebastián Yatra is bringing the party to us.

He’s one of the biggest Latin music artists in the world … with hit after hit and even a song on Disney’s “Encanto” soundtrack.

This weekend, Sebastián Yatra is bringing his Dharma North America Tour to SoFlo.

Sebastián Yatra: “For me, performing at the FTX, which I always knew as the AmericanAirlines Arena, is probably the show I’ve been most excited about in my whole life.”

And he’s not just saying that because he’s chatting with Deco.

Sebastián Yatra: “I saw some of my favorite artists there, and my dream as a kid growing up in South Florida was to one day be seen by myself at the AmericanAirlines Arena, and it’s about to happen, so I’ll see you guys there.”

Sebastián lived in SoFlo for years, so the 305 has a special place in his heart.

Sebastián Yatra: “South Florida’s home to me, so it’s cool to play there, because I look at the crowd and I run into a lot of familiar faces — friends, family, people I haven’t seen in a long, long time.”

The tour is named after is latest album, “Dharma,” which dropped earlier this year.

Sebastián Yatra: “There’s sad songs, there’s happy songs, there’s all types of genres, and it’s just music that’s gonna elevate you to be in a good mood and to feel better about things.”

Sebastián promises you’re gonna have a blast at Saturday’s concert.

Sebastián Yatra: “You guys can expect this show to be a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It’s an experience more than a show, and we’re there to connect. It’s not about me; it’s about you guys, so we start off the show with – I’m not gonna tell you what we start off the show with. I’ll see you in Miami.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Sebastián Yatra

Dharma North America Tour

FTX Arena

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, 8 p.m.

ftxarena.com/events/detail/sebastian-yatra

