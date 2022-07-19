Colombian super group Monsieur Periné is coming to South Florida, and they promise a summer concert not to be missed. The band is actually going to be hitting the stage at the Miami Beach Bandshell, and they want everyone to have a great time.

Monsieur Periné has a lot of reasons to celebrate. They have a brand new song out with Vanesa Martin, and they’re ready to rock the stage.

Santiago Prieto: “We’re happy to be back on the road again, and this is gonna be our first tour after the pandemic.”

The lead singer is Catalina Garcia and Santiago Prieto, who can play some mean guitar. They’ve been together for over a decade and just want to spread joy and acceptance through their music.

Catalina Garcia: “We started at home, you know, we never expected anything like big.

Santiago Prieto: “We’re just excited to share with people what we have been doing in the last couple of years.”

Monsieur Periné blew up recently on TikTok. Their song, “Nuestros Colores,” inspired a brand new dance craze.

Catalina Garcia: “What happened with TikTok was crazy for us. It was a big surprise we never expected.”

The band has performed at festivals all over the world, from Slovakia to Chile, and now, their new tour will bring them to the Magic City.

Catalina Garcia: “Miami is a very special city. It mixes a lot of people from Latin America, of course, the Caribbean and the world.”

And, like Miami, their music is a little hard to describe, but they like it that way.

Santiago Prieto: “We are musicians. We love every type of music. Also rock, you know. Rock en español, for example. Everything, I think, exerts an influence.”

For them, it’s all about making a connection. They hope with this concert, people feel good and feel included.

Santiago Prieto: “This concert is for every soul that loves good music, and everybody’s invited. We are Monsieur Periné from Colombia, and yeah, we want to see you all here.”

You can catch Monsieur Periné at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Friday, Aug. 13.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.