Fox’s hit series “The Cleaning Lady” took a little break while the World Series played ball, but new episodes return next week.

One of the stars was recently in SoFlo. Deco caught up with Eva De Dominici, who plays Nadia.

Eva was bumped up to a series regular in Season 2. She plays Nadia, and this time around, she’s not only dealing with her husband’s growing connection to Thony, aka the Cleaning Lady, but also her ex is back in the picture.

Eva’s having a blast working on the show, and speaking of things she loves…

Eva De Dominici: “I actually love Miami. This is my second time in Miami, and I just love the weather. I could literally live here, and with my boyfriend, we were thinking of, like, moving here.”

Yes, Eva, come join us!

You can watch Eva in a brand-new episode of “The Cleaning Lady” on Monday.

