Once a year, the Latin community gathers to honor their loved ones that have passed on. It’s called Dia de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, and for the third year in a row, CityPlace Doral is offering up its plaza for a month-long celebration. Check it out.

CityPlace Doral is coming alive with color, culture and celebration!

The entertainment hub is all set to host its third annual Day of the Dead celebration.

Magena Caballero: “Day of the Dead celebration is a Mexican and Latin American traditional celebration, in which family gather to honor their ancestors or people that have passed.”

This party is just getting started.

Magena Caballero: “Here at CityPlace Doral, we have a month-long celebration. During that month, we will be having photo opportunities throughout the center, including hanging marigolds through the boulevard and calaveras and sugar skulls throughout the center.”

There are a few new things this year.

Magena Caballero: “We will be adding an El Mercado Night Market with different vendors selling Mexican-themed jewelry, Mexican-themed food.”

But wait! There’s more.

Magena Caballero: “Our restaurants here at CityPlace Doral will be handing out food samples, drink samples to all of our attendees. We will be doing raffles and games and face painting. So everyone can come out and get their face painted like a Catrina.”

The month-long installation will come to a close Nov. 2 with the big Day of the Dead event.

Magena Caballero: “It would be a day for families to gather and enjoy festive traditional Mexican folklore dancers, mariachis, a dance presentation.”

It’s fun for the entire family.

Magena Caballero: “We want families and children of all ages to come and enjoy, to dress up in their Catrina outfits and just enjoy this festive celebration at our center.”

FOR MORE INFO:

CityPlace Doral Day of the Dead Celebration

Oct. 1 – Nov 3

8300 NW 36th St

Doral, FL 33166

cityplacedoral.com/events/cityplace-doral-day-of-the-dead-celebration



