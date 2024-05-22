Meow! Garfield, the lasagna-loving indoor cat is about to go on a wild outdoor adventure.

This comes after an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, Scruffy the street cat. Garfield is taking us on a purr-fectly hilarious and high-stake heist!

Samuel L. Jackson (as Vic): “Come on junior.”

Chris Pratt (as Garfield): you

Gregg Berger (as Odie): “Huh?”

Chris Pratt (as Garfield): “This is Vic, my father.”

It’s all about a family reunion in “The Garfield Movie.”

Samuel L. Jackson (as Vic): “Listen I need your help.”

The good news: Garfield reunites with his dad Vic. The bad news: Vic wants Garfield and his friend Odie to leave their perfectly pampered lives to join him on a risky heist.

Chris Pratt (as Garfield): “We have to go save my dad.”

Chris Pratt is the voice of the lazy kitty cat. He says Director Mark Dindal told him he was perfect for the part.

Chris Pratt: “It was made very easy for me by the director Mark who said, ‘Here’s what I’m thinking. I’ve been doing this movie now for a couple of years.’ Like, they’ve been working on the animation team, the storyboard team and, the writing team had been putting this movie together for a while before I was on board and he said ‘I keep hearing your voice.'”

Nicholaus Hoult (as Jon Arbuckle): “Say when!”

Chris Pratt (as Garfield): “Never, Jon! Bury me in cheese!”

Chris Pratt: ” There’s a certain innate quality about your voice that feels lazy and slightly sarcastic. And I really just, I really just picture him sounding exactly like you.”

Chris Pratt (as Garfield): “I apologize in advance. The eating you’re about to see will not be pretty.”

Chris Pratt: “And I was like, ‘Wow, well, that’s great because I was thinking it’d be some version of a slightly more sarcastic Andy Dwyer character’ and he goes, ‘That’s great.’ And so, instead of having to try to find a voice, he assured me that, he was trying to find a voice and it was my voice.”

Chris Pratt (as Garfield): “Follow my lead, uh.”

Samuel L. Jackson (as Vic): “Junior.”

Chris loved that because he didn’t need to do any preparation.

Chris Pratt: “And so it really took the pressure off and allowed me to just come in and be natural and be as close to myself as really any character I’ve ever voiced.”

Chris Pratt (as Garfield: “If I don’t make it back tell my story ow, ow.”

Bowen Yang (as Nolan): “Part of me wants to help him.”

Brett Goldstein (as Roland): “Nah this is how he learns.”

Chris Pratt (as Garfield): “No! Please, no oh! It’s so hot! It’s really hurting. Out, out, out — you saw nothing.”

