Hulu is rocking the Latin foodie scene with “Talking Sabor.” The new show features Chef Aarón Sánchez and different celeb guests.

Together, they eat and eat some more in cities like Los Angeles, Houston, New York and Miami. The chef gave us the yummy deets.

Celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez is heating up the streets with a new show on Hulu, “Talking Sabor.”

Chef Aarón Sánchez, host, “Talking Sabor”: “The idea of ‘Talking Sabor’ was kind of identifying some of these restaurants at four different markets around the country. We kind of just get to the crux of our Latin identity and just kind of get behind the wheel, enjoy a Pepsi, and visit these restaurants, and what ends up happening is that I choose an appetizer, and my co-host or my guest chooses an entrée, and then we go and we visit, and we basically eat and talk.”

And SoFlo is part of that foodie talk.

Chef Aarón Sánchez: “I think Miami represents, definitely, the Latin epicenter of culture. I mean, you got people living there 30 years who don’t speak any damn English, you know what I’m saying? It’s just, like, you’ve got to love it. I love South Florida. I just love how much the food scene has grown there in the last 25 years since I’ve been traveling back and forth.”

So tell us about the 305 spots you picked.

Chef Aarón Sánchez: “In this case, we’re visiting Dr. Limon, which is a very beautiful Peruvian restaurant, and they’re doing traditional stuff like ceviche and causa and all those wonderful things.”

Carlos Brescia, owner of Dr. Limon: “That was an awesome experience. He’s a very nice guy. Actually, after the shoot, he was taking pictures with all the people from the kitchen, from the front of the house staff. That was amazing.”

From seafood rice to beef stir fry, this Kendall savory ceviche bar is for the people.

Carlos Brescia: “We want them to taste a little bit of Peru and make people happy.”

Chef Aarón Sánchez: “And then we went to this other place called El Tiesto Cafe, which is kind of like this beautiful fusion of Dominican flavors and kind of conceptual dishes, and then with a little bit of that Japanese refinement.”

And feeding chef was an honor.

Rolando Rosario, general manager, El Tiesto Cafe: “Just to get to know the chef, Aarón Sánchez, like, that was – it shook the whole kitchen up. It was great, it was great. It was like a little light we needed. We got to bring out ribs for him, brand-new ribs on the menu, a bunch of sushi rolls.”

This land and sea special got the spotlight.

Rolando Rosario: “They got to prepare a dish, one of our most popular ones, the Mofongo Mar y Tierra, with skirt steak. It comes with lobster tail. It has a really good seafood sauce. We’re happy to be a part of that, to be recognized to be one of the excellent Hispanic restaurants to go to, and we are.”

All episodes of “Talking Sabor” are available now. The first 30 people who visit either of these restaurants will get a Hulu gift card.

