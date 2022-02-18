If you love dogs and think they deserve everything, raise your hand. Now that we have your vote, we can proceed.

Channing Tatum is starring in a new movie about a war dog who just needs some love.

The movie, “Dog” — yes, that’s its name == shows how even the meanest ones are just misunderstood, and need some good old fashioned TLC.

And treats. Lots of treats.

Almost every dog owner has been there, but in the new family comedy “Dog,” Channing Tatum probably has it worse.

Channing Tatum: “He’s worked with her. He’s been out on deployment with her. He’s seen her do what these war dogs do.”

When a fellow soldier dies, Army Ranger Briggs has to take Lulu, his Belgian Malinois, to the funeral.

But racing down the Pacific Coast Highway is no vacation for these two.

Channing Tatum: “You’d think that just putting a dog in a car and driving down there would be enough, but one of these dogs is … special.”

OK, Channing, but do we have to only point the finger at adorable Lulu?

Channing Tatum: “They’re both pretty insane.”

That’s better.

Briggs needs his captain to vouch for him as a squared-away soldier. In order get the referral, he has to deliver the dog, and himself, in one piece.

Channing Tatum: “They’re going to fight each other all the way down the coast.”

Briggs and Lulu drive each other crazy, break a few laws and even narrowly evade death.

Channing Tatum: “It’s going to be a handful.”

Before learning how to let their guards down and, hey, maybe find happiness.

Channing Tatum: “He actually starts to take care of this dog.”

Now that we are done with that, let’s just talk about how much we love puppers.

Channing Tatum: “You can only experience joy in the present, and dogs are just so present.”

Like how with dogs, every day can be a party.

Channing Tatum: “They can go from like dead asleep to like, you know, having the time of their life.”

Channing lost his pit bull Catahoula mix to cancer in 2018, but during filming, he adopted Dutch shepherds Rook, and later Cutie.

Channing Tatum: “I could walk out of the house for 30 minutes, and Cutie, my new dog, is like, ‘Oh, my god! you’re back!”

Channing co-directed “Dog,” which hits theaters Friday. He also executive produced the HBO documentary, “War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend.”

