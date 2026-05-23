Some people have an ear for music. This guy has an ear for crime. The new thriller “tuner” turns — say that five times fast — piano keys into high stakes, mixing heists and a lot of heart and as deco learned from the cast: one wrong note can change everything. I hear thrills — and Lynn breathing.

In “Tuner”, Niki White doesn’t just fix pianos. He also picks up a side hustle that’s way more key to the plot.

The thriller follows a young piano tuner with a rare hearing condition who catches the attention of criminals. Turns out, his perfect pitch skills work just as well on safes as they do on Steinways.

Leo Woodall: “When I read the scripts, I was just so pulled into Niki’s story. It was just an exciting read.”

The film mixes heists, romance, and drama — all based on the streets of New York.

But beneath the suspense, “Tuner” is really about purpose, pressure, and second chances, proving some talents don’t just open doors, they open locks too.

Havana Rose Liu: “This one lives just one centimeter above reality, in a great way, like it feels fantasy in some capacity. But it’s still quite grounded, in really human desires and drives — it feels quite tender, in ways I don’t usually expect thrillers to be.”

And while the main character has super-hearing on screen, the cast has some real-life superpower picks of their own.

Leo Woodall: “I mean flying would be sick.”

Leo Woodall: “Flying would be sick.”

Havana Rose Liu: “Breathing under water is sick. Invisibility.”

Leo Woodall: “That’s a good one!”

Leo Woodall: “Breathing under water?”

Havana Rose Liu: “Yeah!”

If that hit all the right notes for you, “Tuner” opened in theaters on Friday.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.