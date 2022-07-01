Forget summer loving. It’s all about Regency romance in the new rom-com “Mr. Malcolm’s List.” Gather round, lords and ladies. Deco’s courting the cast like it’s 1818.

Zawe Ashton (as Julia Thistlewaite): “I need your assistance. There is a gentleman, Mr. Malcolm. He humiliated me.”

It’s all fun and games…

Theo James (as Captain Henry Ossory): “You have a list of qualifications for a bride?”

Zawe Ashton (as Julia Thistlewaite): “I would love for Mr. Malcolm to receive a comeuppance he deserves. Plus it could be rather fun.”

Until your best friend falls for the guy she’s supposed to be helping you get revenge against.

Zawe Ashton: “I didn’t make it up. it’s a thing.”

Theo James: “It’s a thing, is it?”

Zawe Ashton (as Julia Thistlewaite): “Yeah!”

Freida Pinto and Zawe Ashton are out for payback in the new 1800s rom-com “Mr. Malcolm’s List.” That is, until Freida’s character actually meets the famous Jeremy Malcolm, played by Sope Dirisu.

Freida Pinto: “It was – it was magical.”

Sope Dirisu: “But also so joyful and so full of heart.”

Love and romance are definitely in the air throughout the film, but Freida and Sope tell Deco, their actual partners have done some pretty sweet stuff for them in real life.

Freida Pinto: “I really wanted to experience a camper van kind of trip, traveling all over the Pacific Northwest, and my husband planned the whole thing, and then I also got proposed to while I was there.”

OK, that might be hard to top.

Sope Dirisu: “My partner planned a certain trip around Paris that was just perfect. She let me know that I was safe with her because I hadn’t even told her what I wanted, and she knew what it was.”

Fine, you both win.

“Mr. Malcolm’s List” is meant to be an uplifting, feel-good film … which begs the question: what’s everybody’s go-to comfort movie?

Zawe Ashton: “I often gravitate towards ‘Clueless.'”

Theo James: “That’s a great movie.”

Zawe Ashton: “Yeah, it just feels like nostalgia overload.”

Freida Pinto: “I’m always going back to ‘Notting Hill.'”

Sope Dirisu: “Have you seen ‘Swiss Army Man?’ You can’t be in a bad mood watching that film, or if you start, by like 20 minutes in, you won’t be again.”

And then there’s Theo James, who plays Captain Henry in the movie.

Theo James: “This is a random one, but “The Godfather” 1 or 2, ’cause you can pick them up anywhere.”

Zawe Ashton: “As a comfort movie?”

Theo James: “Yeah.”

Zawe Ashton: “OK. That says a lot about Theo James.”

Sope Dirisu: (as Mr. Malcolm): “Wish me luck, old boy.”

Theo James (as Captain Henry Ossory): “I don’t think you’ll need it.”

“Mr Malcolm’s List” is now playing in theaters.

