The second half of “Wicked” is flying into theaters toward the end of this year, but that’s not all we have to look forward to. Hollywood has a huge lineup of new movies for 2025. Here are a few of the films heading into theaters through the summer.

Ben Whishaw (as Paddington, voice): “Excuse me, sir. Is this boat for hire?”

Antonio Banderas (as Hunter Cabot): “It is your lucky day.”

Feb. 14, the marmalade-loving Paddington Bear is back on the big screen and visiting the home of retired bears in “Paddington in Peru.” With the Brown family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey. Sweet!

Also opening Valentine’s Day is “Captain America: Brave New World,” starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, who doesn’t find himself at a romantic dinner. Instead, he finds himself in the middle of an international incident, and he must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan.

Jack Black (as Steve): “Anything that you can dream about here, you can make.”

April 4, it’s Jack Black as crafter Steve in “A Minecraft Movie,” where a mysterious portal pulls four misfits into a bizarre, cubic wonderland. To get back home, they’ll have to master the terrain while embarking on a magical quest.

Henry Czerny (as Eugene Kittridge): “When the need for certainty is absolute, and the odds are deemed impossible, the mission falls to him.”

May 23, Tom Cruise returns in “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,” and you know he doesn’t shy away from a little competition, because the action-star is going up against the live action remake of “Lilo & Stitch.”

Who wins?

[Stitch screams as he destroys a sand castle.]

I wouldn’t bet against that thing.

Lance Reddick (as Charon): “Welcome to the Continental.”

June 6, Ana de Armas joins the “John Wick” universe in “Ballerina.” But don’t be fooled: This is no nutcracker. Ana plays an assassin who sets out to seek revenge after her father’s death. Actually, maybe it is a nutcracker — of another kind.

Yonas Kibreab (as Elio Solis, voice): “This mole is the exact shape of the Orion Nebula.”

Character in “Elio”: “I think you should have that looked at.”

Arriving June 13 is Pixar’s latest out-of-this-world adventure. “Elio” is about a boy mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe. He starts to form new bonds with eccentric aliens while discovering who he’s truly meant to be. Aww.

Gerard Butler (as Stoick): “You gotta carry all of us with you.”

Mason Thames (as Hiccup): “Dad, I can’t kill dragons.”

Also opening June 13 is the live-action reimagining of “How to Train Your Dragon,” in which a Viking boy and dragon navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

And later in the summer, the first movie in James Gunn’s DC Universe debuts, when “Superman” lands in theaters July 11.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.