Mashing up So-Flo weather with EDM and a water fight equals a great party. The first Asian rave is landing right here in the Sunshine State. They’re bringing the best DJs, food, and the splashiest party of the summer. So grab your floaties and let’s dive right in.

Asian lovers and electronic music lovers unite, Water Fest is flowing to So-Flo for the first time ever.

Thao Chau: “We want everybody to come have fun, make friends, and enjoy the peace of Asian culture.”

The two-day rave with big splash zones goes down at Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton this weekend.

Thao Chau: “You must make sure you will get wet, so you have to. Thinking how to wear when you get wet all day long from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. First, earlier they will enjoy food because many, many types of Asian food. You have to try it. Second, they enjoy music.”

DJ Soda will be at the top of the techno music lineup Saturday.

Repping the Philippines is Sunday’s headliner, DJ Laidback Luke.

DJ Laidback Luke: “What I love is there’s emphasis on the community, like food, Asian power, culture, anime, K-pop, and that sort of thing. I think it’s a wonderful experience and I’m so honored to be a part of that.”

With over 20 DJs from countries like Vietnam, Thailand, and South Korea, this festival stands as Florida’s largest H2O-inspired party.

DJ Laidback Luke: “When I mentioned K-pop, there will be mash-ups like that. There will also be mashups that reference the gaming, for instance.”

What’s a party without games?

DK: “Guildhall, game, and anime lounge in Coconut Creek is a nerd-adjacent space. We’re gonna be in control of the gaming space. We’re gonna be bringing roughly about 20 stations featuring all different kinds of games.”

DK: “I love raves, I love DJs, I love EDM, it’s my culture, and the fact that they’re bringing on video games is absolutely incredible.”

The 18 and over festival will have tickets starting at $47.

FOR MORE INFO:

WAT3R Festival

Sunset Cove Amphitheater

20405 Amphitheater Cir

Boca Raton, FL 33498

Website

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